7V Automation is into making your homes, or for that matter, any living space smarter. We offer affordable & smart automation solutions for homes, offices, hospitality, education, healthcare, etc. that cover the gamut of lighting, climate, motion controls, sensors, HVAC controls, security, surveillance and entertainment. The deep-seated belief of this venture is that technology is what will shape our lives in the coming age, and this is not restricted to a corporate set up any more. As artificial intelligence ingrains into our daily lives deeper each day, we strive to bring these benefits to your doorstep. Automation solutions are getting affordable, and will very soon become second nature to life. We aim to be at the forefront of this revolution making smart automation solutions available to all.