NAKODA FURNISHINGS,
A showroom in Bangalore offering the fabric collections with inspirational designs, innovative textures and refreshing colors in home fashion from leading brands.
We deal in
Furnishings, Curtains, Upholstery, Wallpapers (Corporate, Residential), Customized, Imported rolls, Mattresses, (Coir, Spring, Foam) Bed & Bath Linen, Carpets, (Tile, Loop pile, Rubber) Floorings, (Wooden, Vinyl, Artificial Grass, etc.) Blinds, (Vertical,Venetion, Artwood PVC, Roman, Roller, etc) Home Accessories, and MANY MORE. Stitching, Installation Services are done.
It would be our honor and pleasure to work with your prestigious company in marketing our products to a wider customer base.
Looking forward to hear from you soon, Revert back your valuable feedback.
Warm Regards,
Kuldeep Jain
Nakoda Furnishings
Distributor: Gloob Decor Bangalore.
Ph: 9844121010
- Services
- Furnishings
- Curtains
- Upholstery
- Wallpapers (Corporate
- Residential)
- Customized
- Imported rolls
- Mattresses
- (Coir
- Spring
- Foam) Bed & Bath Linen
- Carpets
- (Tile
- Loop pile
- Rubber) Floorings
- (Wooden
- Vinyl
- Artificial Grass
- etc.) Blinds
- (Vertical
- Venetion
- Artwood PVC
- Roman
- Roller
- etc) Home Accessories
- and MANY MORE. Stitching
- Installation Services are done.
- Show all 27 services
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Address
-
245, 7th cross, 6th Block, banashankari 3rd Stage, Ring road, Opp Kamakya Theatre
560085 Bangalore
India
+91-8026695414 nakodafurnishings.business.site