Nakoda Furnishings
Paint & Wall Coverings in Bangalore
    NAKODA FURNISHINGS,

    A showroom in Bangalore offering the fabric collections with inspirational designs, innovative textures and refreshing colors in home fashion from leading brands.

    We deal in

    Furnishings, Curtains, Upholstery, Wallpapers (Corporate, Residential), Customized, Imported rolls, Mattresses, (Coir, Spring, Foam) Bed & Bath Linen, Carpets, (Tile, Loop pile, Rubber) Floorings, (Wooden, Vinyl, Artificial Grass, etc.) Blinds, (Vertical,Venetion, Artwood PVC, Roman, Roller, etc) Home Accessories, and MANY MORE. Stitching, Installation Services are done.

    It would be our honor and pleasure to work with your prestigious company in marketing our products to a wider customer base.

    Looking forward to hear from you soon, Revert back your valuable feedback.

    Warm Regards, 

    Kuldeep Jain 

    Nakoda Furnishings 

    Distributor: Gloob Decor Bangalore.

    Ph: 9844121010

    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    245, 7th cross, 6th Block, banashankari 3rd Stage, Ring road, Opp Kamakya Theatre
    560085 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8026695414 nakodafurnishings.business.site
