Infinite Spaces
Interior Architects in Hosur
Reviews (5)
    Infinite Spaces is a young professional,  contemporary and dynamic architectural firm which helps  to create innovative designs and buildings. The firm based in Hosur, Tamil Nadu (India) and handles all types of building projects in many parts of India.

    Infinite Spaces has a creative and energetic team of architects and designers. The goal of the firm is to offer design services of the most exacting standards whose quality and expertise compare to the best architectural works.

    Services
    • Architecture design
    • interior design
    • landscape design
    • structural design
    Service areas
    Hosur, Bangalore, and Krishnagiri
    Address
    1/46, Shanthi nagar west
    635109 Hosur
    India
    infinite-spaces.blogspot.in

    Reviews

    Jeeva Raj Raj
    Very fantastic site
    almost 4 years ago
    Civil Strs15
    A 100 percent client satisfication at preferable cost within a desirable duration. Thankyou visit u the next time with same expectation
    over 4 years ago
    civil strs
    Making diff desing sumbit the projects at corret timess!!!!
    over 4 years ago
