Infinite Spaces is a young professional, contemporary and dynamic architectural firm which helps to create innovative designs and buildings. The firm based in Hosur, Tamil Nadu (India) and handles all types of building projects in many parts of India.
Infinite Spaces has a creative and energetic team of architects and designers. The goal of the firm is to offer design services of the most exacting standards whose quality and expertise compare to the best architectural works.
- Services
- Architecture design
- interior design
- landscape design
- structural design
- Service areas
- Hosur, Bangalore, and Krishnagiri
- Address
-
1/46, Shanthi nagar west
635109 Hosur
India
infinite-spaces.blogspot.in