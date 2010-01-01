Atelier Interior deals with the interior designing and decorating. Our company established in 2010 in New Delhi We are associated with various projects in commercial, Institutional, residential and office spaces.To complement the efforts of our design team we have experienced and competent executing team covering all areas like carpentry, false ceiling, lighting, polishing, painters, networking, plumbing, landscaping etc with comprehensive management skills.
- Services
- all interiors work
- Service areas
- Pan india and delhi
- Address
-
F 104, Lajpat Nagar 2 Delhi-110024
110024 Delhi
India
+91-9911313139 www.atelierinteriors.in