LCC Infotech
Reviews (5)
    • LCC Infotech is one of the Best SAP Training Institute in Hyderabad. This institute is known for SAP Training and Placement. It provides much other programmatic training along with SAP Training. We hire a well experienced team of professionals which is on par with the latest developments in the SAP courses. We train our students to become the best performers in SAP Placements in Hyderabad. Offering quality training in SAP to our customers has always been our endeavor. Our services are customized to the specific requirements of our clients.

    Services
    Education and Training
    Address
    401,Victory Vision, Next To KFC, Himayatnagar
    500029 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-4066844737 www.lccinfotech.org

    vijay kumar
    i advise to every one please do not join in this Institute. i never see worst training in life. i can not see in future also. waste of money & time they taken class 0.30 min for day only. i have join class as off line coaching. when ever i join after one week institute is closed & they convert offline class into online class. then start problem they tell always no power i & Trainer are staying same street i have electricity supply but always they said no electricity in my house. for Example class time is 6.30 AM from on that time we are waiting on online when trainer take class may be trainer take class 7 am or 7.30 am or 8.00 am we do not know. online training also one side training that mean during online class we hearing trainer words but we can not ask any question to trainer because they can not hearing any words from our side. if trainer hear they said i am unable hearing your voice. my rating is -10
    almost 6 years ago
    Rohit Vakeel
    I would greatly recommend Ajay & team. They have provided me exceptional service through the Canadian Immigration- Dependent Work Visa Application for my wife. Congrats and thank you for opening a new branch in Brampton, Canada.
    almost 6 years ago
    Bukka Shesha kiran
    The most organized working environment I've ever seen. The instructors are highly motivated,passionate and astute about what they do. When you walk out of the walls of LCC Infotech, You are motivated and leaves with a strong sense of confidence. I thank AJAY sir for all his support and blessings :) I wish the team all the best and let them keep transferring the knowledge across globe.
    over 7 years ago
