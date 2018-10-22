Your browser is out-of-date.

NORISYS TECHNOLOGY LTD
Lighting in Navi Mumbai
    If you are looking for a truly modern range of switches made for sophisticated buildings that suit you’re elegant and luxurious sensibilities - Norisys presents the Cube Series - with German technology and design. 

    Norisys switches complement architectural elements with simplicity and durability. What sets this range apart is that these products are designed for optimal performance under extreme conditions.

    A snapshot of the products is attached for your reference. To know more, email me anoop.norisys@gmail.com or whatsup me 9619561758 Please let us know a suitable time when you would be comfortable having us show you the actual products and experience something truly unique. We are sure that you too will find it really interesting to see and feel such amazing products

    KHARGHAR
    410210 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-9619561758
