Architects Design Studio Architects and Interior Designers in Delhi
Architects in Delhi
Reviews (6)
    Residential Architects in Delhi NCR, India
    Residential Architects in Delhi NCR, India
    Residence Interior Designers in Delhi
    Residence Interior Designers in Delhi
    Residence Architecture / Architects in Delhi
    Residence Architecture / Architects in Delhi

    Architects Design Studio - established in 1983 - is a design consultancy - a team of architects and interior designers in Delhi NCR - offering professional consultancy services in the fields of architecture, interior design, engineering & planning since almost three decades.

    Architects Design Studio has ventured into different arena of projects in terms architecture and interior designing ranging from residential, commercial, hospitality and institutional. We aim at creating design sensitive spaces. We continuously work in the direction of creating design sensitive, unique and space efficient spaces thereby giving a real form to the dreams and imaginations of our clients.

    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Institutional Architecture & Interior Design
    Delhi
    Greater Kailash—1 (B-261 A)
    110048 Delhi
    India
    +91-9015684684 www.ads-spaces.com

    UDAY VEER GHORI
    About 8 years experience . Bhavey tech Infra project private Ltd( Gaur Yamuna City) . Rishi builder ( Mahagun mamorial setr 128) . atrey & associates ( Gk2 E- block new Dehli)
    about 2 months ago
    EXERDANCE
    Mr. Anil is a refined yet daring Architect who I have had the absolute pleasure in working with. I have known him to be an exceptional architect. He has a great team of qualified architects and interior designers who work with him because of his ability to share his strong vision and objectives. His approach is one of precision and detail and his projects are a true reflection of his style and passion. A love for his field is evident within every home he creates and his understanding of Architect and Interior Design collaborations makes him a very empathetic and compassionate person. I will always recommend Mr. Anil for any architectural projects. He is truly a star!
    over 3 years ago
    Garima Kapoor
    It's an honor to work with ADS. The work life balance is good. The office is comfortable and enhances productivity. The head architects and team leaders are very supportive and growth oriented. It is a place with 1000's of opportunities and chances to explore yourself and enhance your knowledge.
    over 3 years ago
