Sonam Jhavar Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    Sonam Jhavar Design is an Interior Design firm specializing in residential and boutique commercial interiors. Whether  the project is new construction,  remodel or purely decorative we can adapt to your diverse needs and translate ideas into a unique design that is captivating, comfortable and functional.

    Our mission is to create spaces with fresh perspective that uniquely reflect the client’s personality and desires.

    Sonam’s personal design style consists of a balance of natural, vintage ,modern materials and décor.

    We also do styling for apartments and magazines.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Styling
    • Space Planning
    • Styling Consultant
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    400002 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769254716
