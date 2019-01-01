Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Every house needs renovation every few years to keep it looking beautiful, and the bathrooms are usually the first areas to be updated. With 2019 around the corner, let’s look at the popular 2019 bathroom trends as many of them wi…
Kitchen is the energy center of the house. According to Vastu, kitchen the place where there is heat, and it is considered to be the soul of the house. There are so many doubts in mind when you are planning your kitchen, to make i…
In the bathroom we must merge both practical and functional aspects with the beauty of the space. To make a small or large bathroom look beautiful, the first thing you need is to be well organized, so we have to resort to certain…