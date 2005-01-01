Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rubenius
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RESIDENCE, Rubenius Rubenius Living roomSofas & armchairs
    RESIDENCE, Rubenius Rubenius Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    RESIDENCE, Rubenius Rubenius Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    +7
    RESIDENCE

    We set up shop in Bangalore back in 2005 and since then have been delighting clients across India with hundreds of successfully executed projects – in a variety of industries, across every possible scale. We bring almost a decade of experience in design and technical excellence in execution to every project – big and small. Through it all, we never lose sight of our core focus on quality and professionalism.

    Services
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Residential
    • Apartments Interior Design
    • Landscape
    • Retail
    • Concept and Design
    Service areas
    Karnataka
    Address
    111, 2nd Cross, 5th Main, P.R.S Layout, Dodda Banaswadi
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025423625 rubenius.in

    Reviews

    Ravi Raghul
    One of the best office to work. Very polite and kind people. Honest design.
    3 months ago
    kirti rawal
    Good work
    6 months ago
    Rennison Karnel
    i had a very nice experience with them.. unlike others they carry innovative ideas and they manage the spaces very well which is the most important thing for interior designer..
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element