'The Interior Workshop', a leading design firm based in Surat, Gujarat established by Mr. Tejas Mistry in 2011.

Beginning from a very modest interior design firm and with constant hard work by the principal designer Mr. Tejas Mistry and his team now,the firm is undergoing with many architecture projects. TIW has achieved it strong base in this field with contemporary, modern, and timeless design works. The work of TIW has been feathered in many interior and architectural publication.

The firm tries to maintain good relationship with clients for achieving success and smooth functioning of the adopted project. The projects are assisted according to the requirements of the client and strived hard for the making it up to the mark. Innovative design, efficient materialization and strong coordination are undertaken for success of the project.