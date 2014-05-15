Your browser is out-of-date.

Karara Mujassme India
Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
Reviews (11)
    • Maulana Azad Dental College, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Marble White
    Maulana Azad Dental College, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Marble Brown
    Maulana Azad Dental College, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Green
    Maulana Azad Dental College
    The Big Chill Cafe, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Interior landscaping Metal Green
    The Big Chill Cafe, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Interior landscaping Metal Green
    The Big Chill Cafe
    Delhi Cantonment , Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Garden Furniture Metal White
    Delhi Cantonment , Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Garden Furniture Metal White
    Delhi Cantonment , Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Garden Lighting Metal White
    Delhi Cantonment
    Mayfair Hotel and Resorts, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Interior landscaping Marble Multicolored
    Mayfair Hotel and Resorts, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Interior landscaping Metal Multicolored
    Mayfair Hotel and Resorts, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Interior landscaping Marble White
    Mayfair Hotel and Resorts
    Delhi Public School (DPS), Gurgaon, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Metal Black
    Delhi Public School (DPS), Gurgaon, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Metal Black
    Delhi Public School (DPS), Gurgaon, Karara Mujassme India Karara Mujassme India Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Metal Black
    Delhi Public School (DPS), Gurgaon

    Karara Mujassme has been redefining art and creating beautiful pieces of work for more than two decades.  Our marble sculptures and cast iron furniture has graced the doorways and halls of  leading hotel chains and esteemed institutions of India.

    Karara Mujassme, the name,  is inspired  from the famous ‘Carrara’ city of Italy, known for its breath-taking marble and Mujassme is derived from an Urdu word ‘Mujassim’ which means a beautiful creation.

    Today, Karara Mujassme takes ahead the legacy of cast iron
    & cast aluminium in its most delicate and elegant forms like garden furniture which includes chairs, tables & benches, spiral staircases, garden and street lamp posts, grills & gates in several designs, planters, fire places and casted decorative accents , made to perfection.

    Our designers and project managers work with architects to
    create stunning interiors and exteriors for the hospitality and leisure industry.

    Other than our wide range of stone and cast metal artefacts, our most prominent service is our ability to customize and create bespoke pieces of work.

    • Retailers of Marble Sculptures and Cast Iron Products
    • Retailers and Manufacturer's
    • New Delhi
    Service areas
    PAN India
    Company awards
    Address
    Rajokri
    110038 New Delhi
    India
    +01224125900 kararamujassme.com

    Reviews

    Inder Mohan Singh
    Awesome collection of luxurious outdoor furniture, gazebos and sculptures.
    4 months ago
    gaurav lohia
    Awesome collection of hand made marble sculptures and metal furnitures
    4 months ago
    tarun koli
    Great sculptures..lots and lots of varieties... recommended for gifting and corporates
    4 months ago
