Karara Mujassme has been redefining art and creating beautiful pieces of work for more than two decades. Our marble sculptures and cast iron furniture has graced the doorways and halls of leading hotel chains and esteemed institutions of India.

Karara Mujassme, the name, is inspired from the famous ‘Carrara’ city of Italy, known for its breath-taking marble and Mujassme is derived from an Urdu word ‘Mujassim’ which means a beautiful creation.

Today, Karara Mujassme takes ahead the legacy of cast iron

& cast aluminium in its most delicate and elegant forms like garden furniture which includes chairs, tables & benches, spiral staircases, garden and street lamp posts, grills & gates in several designs, planters, fire places and casted decorative accents , made to perfection.

Our designers and project managers work with architects to

create stunning interiors and exteriors for the hospitality and leisure industry.

Other than our wide range of stone and cast metal artefacts, our most prominent service is our ability to customize and create bespoke pieces of work.