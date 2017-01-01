Your browser is out-of-date.

Bric Design Group
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (1)
Projects

    BEACH ESTATE : AKSHI, ALIBAG
    TRANSIT HOMES
    Premium home designs
    Premium home interior designs

    BRIC Design is a full service architectural, interiors and urban space planning firm with services covering the entire process from pre-conceptualization to completion. We believe in connecting the dots seamlessly and building environments that engage the user. Striving to shape space and light with great contextual sensitivity crafting intelligent and innovative solutions enables our clients to address their design challenges effectively. The contextual design philosophy comes in to play through our themes which often merge Indian historic cultural ethos with contemporary design techniques and principles.

    At BRIC Design, we consider people-centered design that makes people feel empowered, important, and excited to be in the places they inhabit. Hence, we rigorously research history, art, culture, norms and value systems of different communities in order to understand and embrace sensibilities. A belief that a “sense of place” is of fundamental value to people everywhere is what drives us to explore and create new possibilities for construction, materials, form and aesthetics in every project we undertake. Spaces are transformed into places where people are happy to live, work and spend their time.

    Services
    • Pre-Design Services
    • Master Planning
    • Feasibility Studies
    • Site Planning
    • Designing (Architecture / Interiors / Landscaping)
    • premium home interior designing
    • premium office interior designing
    • hotel interior designing
    • hotel architecture consultant
    Service areas
    • hotel interior designing
    • school interior designing and architects
    Company awards
    The 7th CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Branding & Marketing is a premium forum bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising and creative honchos together under one roof.
    Address
    1, Kamla Hub, 13th Floor, JVPD Scheme, Mumbai
    400049 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226253264 www.bricgroup.in

    Reviews

    Abhishek Kabadi Abhishek Kabadi
    Very good experience when it comes to interior and designing the house. They are best at their work.Visit there website for more services and more interior design work and their portfolio.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
