BRIC Design is a full service architectural, interiors and urban space planning firm with services covering the entire process from pre-conceptualization to completion. We believe in connecting the dots seamlessly and building environments that engage the user. Striving to shape space and light with great contextual sensitivity crafting intelligent and innovative solutions enables our clients to address their design challenges effectively. The contextual design philosophy comes in to play through our themes which often merge Indian historic cultural ethos with contemporary design techniques and principles.

At BRIC Design, we consider people-centered design that makes people feel empowered, important, and excited to be in the places they inhabit. Hence, we rigorously research history, art, culture, norms and value systems of different communities in order to understand and embrace sensibilities. A belief that a “sense of place” is of fundamental value to people everywhere is what drives us to explore and create new possibilities for construction, materials, form and aesthetics in every project we undertake. Spaces are transformed into places where people are happy to live, work and spend their time.