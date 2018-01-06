Your browser is out-of-date.

Estate Lookup Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Reviews (6)
    Apartment interior designers in Kolkata | Estate Lookup Interiors | Jodhpur Park
    Interior 3D Design Representation for a project in Kolkata
    3 BHK apartment 3d designing in Kolkata
    2 Bhk interior designing and decor by Estate Lookup Interiors
    Modern Living Room Design
    Low Budget Modular Kitchen in Kolkata
    SERVICES PROVIDED

    SERVICES Architecture DesignInterior DesignDesign & BuildSite supervisionProject ManagementCost studiesFit-Out Work (Design & Build)Process FEW DOMAINS WE CATER AS MENTIONED BELOW: Interior Designers & Decorators for ApartmentsInterior Designers & Decorators for Houses Interior Designers & Decorators for Bungalows Interior Designers & Decorators for Offices Interior Designers & Decorators for Corporate Interior Designers & Decorators for 5 star Hotels Interior Designers & Decorators for 4 star Hotels Interior Designers & Decorators for 3 star Hotels Interior Designers & Decorators for Showrooms & Shops Interior Designers & Decorators for Guest Houses Interior Designers & Decorators for Restaurants Interior Designers & Decorators for Bar cum Restaurant Landscaping Designers for Resorts

    We specialize in interior designing , interior decoration , turnkey interior projects , contractual construction , civil construction , turnkey execution of interior work , remodelling of home , building repair contractors , heritage building repair contractors and others related to your estate. All our designs are customized to fit your space and as per knowing the client's requirement & personality traits.Residential interior design , decoration for 5 bhk apartment , 4 bhk apartment . 3 bhk apartment , 2 bhk apartment , 1 bhk apartment , penthouse , bungalow , modular kitchen , terrace garden designer , interior designers for villa and any other related residential establishments.Commercial design , decorator for office designer for office  , restaurant design , cafe design , bar design , lounge design , hotel design  , call center design , bpo design , contact center design , showroom design , spa design , auditorium design and more.Civil Contractors as house builder , residential apartment builder , renovation of building , contractor for building repairing , contractor for building renovation , bungalow builder , godown contractors , warehouse contractors , hotel building contractors , school building contractors , residential flooring contractors , industrial flooring contractors and other services related to civil construction

    Services
    • Interior Designing & Decoration
    • Office Architects
    • interior designer in Kolkata
    Service areas
    • Kolkata
    • Asansol
    • Durgapur
    • Midnapur
    • Burdwan
    • West Bengal
    • Orissa
    Address
    14, Jodhpur Gardens, Ground floor,
    700045 Kolkata
    India
    +91-8697458440 www.estatelookupinteriors.in

    Reviews

    sanjaychatterjeemampu
    Excellent work on my apartment which was old and was facing damp on the walls adjacent to bathroom. They had done the demolition of walls, brick walled excess doors, water proofed the walls and done the entire interior work after starting from scratch. I and my family is highly satisfied with their execution and during the covid time they maintained decorem for safety.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: June 2020
    Dr.Anjan Banerjee
    Excellent workmanship within the time span provided to me for my 3 bedroom apartment interior designing and then decoration at Southern Avenue
    about 4 years ago
    Sukanya Thakur
    Good Design acumen,quality maintained in a proper way,helped me get my plumbing problem(water seeping) fixed free,very timely handover rather I would say 3 days before the actual handover time.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
