Design Evolution Lab
Interior Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (10)
    3BHK, Raheja Vistas, NIBM road
    Brand Store, Plumage, Koregaon park
    3BHK, Puranik's Abidante, Bavdhan
    3BHK, Nyati Ambiance, Undri,
    5BHK Villa, Undri
    3BHK, Kalpataru Sceenity, Manjari, Pune
    Design Evolution Lab is an architectural design studio based in Pune; established in year 2016. Our studio is a collaboration of creative individuals determined to realize a shared dream.

    Our design ideology is purely progressive. We do not stick to certain set of rules every time while designing; we truly facilitate our designs to evolve. Along this journey our knowledge base is ever-changing so do our ideology. Our source of inspiration could be as simple as piece of rock or as complex as modern age machine; inspiration can be drawn from anything beautiful.

    Being responsible creative professionals we take term "design" very seriously. To manipulate the results we try to push the envelope further by controlling existence and appearance of every element in a project that can be designed; meaning we do not only design exteriors we also cover interiors, graphics and products those are going to fill the environment ultimately.

    At Design Evolution Lab, we take great pride in our client focus. We will not push a cookie cutter, signature-style onto your project. Instead, we’ll listen to your unique needs, dreams and goals to create spaces that align with your design style and enhance your lifestyle. We also understand the importance of sticking to a budget. We specialise in mid-to-high end furnishings, which will be of lasting quality and uncommon design. We do not only provide designs; we personally take care of timely execution of the project on site. To that end, we’ve built relationships with a wide range of trade-only vendors, allowing us to bring you those sources at exceptional value, making the most of each client’s budget.

    We have built our team in such a way that we have the right mix of talent to enhance and support any project. At the end of the day, we believe our portfolio speaks for itself. But we take the most pride in our ever-growing list of happy clients.

    Services
    INTERIOR DESIGN and architectural design
    Service areas
    • PUNE
    • Pune
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    126/Bizzbay Mall, NIBM road
    411048 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7387858699 www.d-e-lab.com

    Reviews

    Dheeraj Ninave
    Interior: Whenever this word comes to my mind and my heart always says to my mind; don't worry Mr. brain "Design Evolution Lab" is with us. Innovation, Design, Customised Solutions and even many more this Design Evolution Lab is having with them. Most important things about this Lab is; "They prepare the solutions according to your budget"
    almost 5 years ago
    Abdul Maajid Shaikh
    Extremely money oriented and not willing to even discuss ideas which are good looking and yet cost effective. Seems to be short of innonavtive ideas.
    almost 3 years ago
    Leslie Boyd
    Great Architect group and great interior group. Design evolution lab is reputed Architect and Interior designer in pune who having Spectacular success percentage.
    about 3 years ago
