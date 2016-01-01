Design Evolution Lab is an architectural design studio based in Pune; established in year 2016. Our studio is a collaboration of creative individuals determined to realize a shared dream.

Our design ideology is purely progressive. We do not stick to certain set of rules every time while designing; we truly facilitate our designs to evolve. Along this journey our knowledge base is ever-changing so do our ideology. Our source of inspiration could be as simple as piece of rock or as complex as modern age machine; inspiration can be drawn from anything beautiful.

Being responsible creative professionals we take term "design" very seriously. To manipulate the results we try to push the envelope further by controlling existence and appearance of every element in a project that can be designed; meaning we do not only design exteriors we also cover interiors, graphics and products those are going to fill the environment ultimately.

At Design Evolution Lab, we take great pride in our client focus. We will not push a cookie cutter, signature-style onto your project. Instead, we’ll listen to your unique needs, dreams and goals to create spaces that align with your design style and enhance your lifestyle. We also understand the importance of sticking to a budget. We specialise in mid-to-high end furnishings, which will be of lasting quality and uncommon design. We do not only provide designs; we personally take care of timely execution of the project on site. To that end, we’ve built relationships with a wide range of trade-only vendors, allowing us to bring you those sources at exceptional value, making the most of each client’s budget.

We have built our team in such a way that we have the right mix of talent to enhance and support any project. At the end of the day, we believe our portfolio speaks for itself. But we take the most pride in our ever-growing list of happy clients.

