UNAAVIHS Architects &amp; Space Planners
Architects in Coimbatore,Tamilnadu
New project
    UNAAVIHS – A 16 Year EXPERIENCE you can rely on to create your residential and commercial developments.

    Architects in coimbatore are trained in the art and science of building design – a 16 years of successful journey. We develop concepts for structures and convert them into images and plans to provide focus and direction for the successful completion of your dream project.

    UNAAVIHS deploys latest Computer-aided design and drafting (CADD) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology in creating design and construction drawings.

    Architecture firms in coimbatore support our customers in Concept Development to Design Creation and Contract Administration to fulfil your statutory requirements, Construction Supervision & Advisory.

    SPACE PLANNING is a fundamental element of the interior design process through which we design your space, and we create more usable space. Our designers define the zones of the space and the activities on those zones through identification of patterns of movements across these zones. Our space planning drawings will supply you with details of all the furniture, equipment, hardware placement, people movements. we are leading architects in coimbatore Company.

    We are available to help you realize – BUILD YOUR DREAMS!

    Services
    Architecture Space Planning & Design Landscaping Engineering – Civil Project Management
    Service areas
    architectural and space planning designs including residential and commercial developments.
    Company awards
    Unaavihs is an award winning company with a reputation for consistent innovation at the highest level of design.
    Address
    No. 173, NG Narayanasamy Street New Siddhapudur
    641 044 Coimbatore,Tamilnadu
    India
    +91-4224362624 www.unaavihs.com

    Reviews

    Kasi viswanathan
    Very professional and experienced! Unaavihs Architects and Interior Designers designed a new plan for our Residential Area and they have been extremely creative and imaginative during the design process. Unaavihs Architects helped from the initial concept and design to the final stone and plant placement. Thanks Unaavihs Architects!
    over 4 years ago
    Venkata Subramanian Siva
    Architecture practiced with great passion......nice projects with best design service ...........really excellent
    almost 3 years ago
    Raj kumar
    Thankyou for your hard work, You put great effort in to making this job turn out the best it can.Very Professional in co-ordination and execution.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
