Designing your environ that inspire, connect and perform
APED is an internationally-acclaimed design firm with branch offices in Vancouver, Canada and Vadodara, India.
We are passionate about designing built environments for discriminating and engaged clients with utmost consistency, authenticity and integrity. And we’re committed to advancing our design through in-depth research and analysis.
Our clients return to us because we invest the time to understand them and can realize their vision. It is why our work is important to our clients, to our societies and to ourselves. It is the difference we make and why we choose this noble profession.
Together, through power of design we enrich people’s life and help organizations succeed.
Architecture and Planning > Interior Architecture & Design > Urban Planning and Design > Landscape Architecture & Design > Green Building Planning
Design & Certifications > Environmental Planning and Remediation > Brand Design & Development > Visual Communication & Graphics > Product Design > Commercial Exhibit Design > Project Feasibility analysis > Detail Project Reports & Cost Consulting
- All india and Vadodara
- Company awards
- RTFA design first award, Asia property award, India business award, A'Design Award, Three Best Rated, Top 40 under 40 Interior designers
305 Silver Coin Complex, C0w Circle, Akota
390020 Vadodara
India
+91-9898882377 www.apedstudio.com