STUDIOS
Architects in Visakhapatnam
Projects

    • OFFICE INTERIORS AND INSTITUTIONAL PROJECTS, STUDIOS STUDIOS Gym
    OFFICE INTERIORS AND INSTITUTIONAL PROJECTS, STUDIOS STUDIOS Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    OFFICE INTERIORS AND INSTITUTIONAL PROJECTS, STUDIOS STUDIOS Modern dressing room
    +7
    OFFICE INTERIORS AND INSTITUTIONAL PROJECTS

    STUDIOS is an architectural collaborative based in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad operating in the fields of architecture, Interiors and Landscape. At STUDIOS we believe that architecture is about creating a lasting positive impact on our surroundings and our planet. We therefore measure our projects on their impact - on the STUDIOS We aim to create a lasting social, economic and environmental effect with everything that we take upon us and we always consider our projects in a local, regional and global context, creating societal value beyond brief and client.

    Service areas
    VISAKHAPATNAM
    Address
    SHIVAJI PARK
    530017 Visakhapatnam
    India
    +91-8340966333 www.studiosarch.in
