STUDIOS is an architectural collaborative based in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad operating in the fields of architecture, Interiors and Landscape. At STUDIOS we believe that architecture is about creating a lasting positive impact on our surroundings and our planet. We therefore measure our projects on their impact - on the STUDIOS We aim to create a lasting social, economic and environmental effect with everything that we take upon us and we always consider our projects in a local, regional and global context, creating societal value beyond brief and client.