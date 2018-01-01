Your browser is out-of-date.

Lifeasy—On Demand home Services
Home Appliances in Noida
Reviews (14)
    • Lifeasy - On Demand Home Services

    We are passionate to what our name says: Making 'Life Easy' for you. LIFEASY, as the name itself suggests, intends to make people's life easy and convenient, with it's on demand home services, especially for those who are living in big cities amidst a hectic lifestyle. Besides, we also realize the challenges that every home face on regular basis in getting skilled handyman at convenient time. But with LIFEASY you can have a sigh of relief as our young and talented pool of professionals are committed to make the difference in people's lives by providing effective home care services right at their doorsteps. We are constantly striving to become the most reliable service partner for every home. From repairing the leaking taps to old furniture or fixing unexpected electrical issues to appliance installation or painting homes to cleaning them - LIFEASY does it all without causing you even the least inconvenience. Customer satisfaction is our primary objective and so we assure round the clock services provided by trained, certified and security verified handymen expert in their respective fields with full commitment and at ease. We envision to lead the industry domain by offering trusted solutions for all your house needs under Lifeasy's umbrella. Committed to provide outstanding customer experience we ensure best quality hassle free services at no additional cost to make your life Lifeasy!

    Services
    • Carpenter
    • Plumber
    • Water Tank Cleaning
    • Kitchen Cleaning
    • Home Cleaning
    • Pest Control
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Delhi
    • Ghaziabad
    • Gurgoan
    Address
    F-23, Ground Floor , Sector 11 , Noida –201301(UP)
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-8586882266 www.lifeasy.in

    Reviews

    sanjay1904
    Lifeasy.in u guys are bunch of sadists who luv 2 frustrate yur customer.Since 2 days you guys are making excuses for attending complaint..Assuming we will wait for you leaving all the matters aside. You guys are bunch of unprofessionals, sad to HV used your services. Will never use again... Nowhere better than the unreliable local services, better use them
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Aman Ruhela
    Lifeasy & lifeasy interiors both are same and unprofessional .... Don't give your work to these .... Cheaters
    about 2 months ago
    anuj srivastava
    Pathetic service, poor quality , totally UNPROFESSIONAL. If you want your 7 days work to go on for 70 days go with them. All false commitments on quality, timelines & service. Without even doing work, they will keep demanding payment as if they have done a favour to you. I have to get half of the things 'redone' within 6 months of getting work from them.
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
