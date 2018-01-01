Lifeasy - On Demand Home Services

We are passionate to what our name says: Making 'Life Easy' for you. LIFEASY, as the name itself suggests, intends to make people's life easy and convenient, with it's on demand home services, especially for those who are living in big cities amidst a hectic lifestyle. Besides, we also realize the challenges that every home face on regular basis in getting skilled handyman at convenient time. But with LIFEASY you can have a sigh of relief as our young and talented pool of professionals are committed to make the difference in people's lives by providing effective home care services right at their doorsteps. We are constantly striving to become the most reliable service partner for every home. From repairing the leaking taps to old furniture or fixing unexpected electrical issues to appliance installation or painting homes to cleaning them - LIFEASY does it all without causing you even the least inconvenience. Customer satisfaction is our primary objective and so we assure round the clock services provided by trained, certified and security verified handymen expert in their respective fields with full commitment and at ease. We envision to lead the industry domain by offering trusted solutions for all your house needs under Lifeasy's umbrella. Committed to provide outstanding customer experience we ensure best quality hassle free services at no additional cost to make your life Lifeasy!