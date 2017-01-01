Your browser is out-of-date.

Urban Living Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Spacious Interior Designs in 2017
    Interior Design Trends 2017
    THE WOODEN AMBIENCE
    Best Interior Designers in Bangalore.
    VIBRANT & BRIGHT INTERIOR DESIGN

    Eco-friendly homes are the latest fad on the block. And soon enough, interior designers in Bangalore caught up with the trend. Amidst rapid urbanization, necessities like fresh air, greenery, and clean water have become hard to come by. So, when you hire your designer, plan on how you can maximize the ‘green’ features at your home.

    You can start by transforming your kitchen into an “eco-friendly” one. Look for a list of interior designers in Bangalore who provide modular kitchen designs & solutions. Here are a few tips to begin with. You can discuss this further with your modular kitchen interior designer.

    Services
    Bangalore and India
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #45, Byrappa Circle, 80 Feet Road, JP Nagar 8th Phase
    560076 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9903328700 www.urbanlivingdesigns.in

    Reviews

    Swathi KS
    I have done with my home renovation work from urban living designs. They worked on our home outdated designs and gave new look. Thanks to Urban living designs team.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    joshna
    We got our 3 BHK flat interiors designed from urban living and they delivered well than what we expected. The team was very approachable and fulfilled our needs efficiently by understanding our requirements.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: December 2018
    sneha aspire
    It was a nice experience to work with urban living designs team. 5. Utpal and his team are amazing; they took a challenging, older house and transformed it into a functional interior design worthy home.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
