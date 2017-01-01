Eco-friendly homes are the latest fad on the block. And soon enough, interior designers in Bangalore caught up with the trend. Amidst rapid urbanization, necessities like fresh air, greenery, and clean water have become hard to come by. So, when you hire your designer, plan on how you can maximize the ‘green’ features at your home.

You can start by transforming your kitchen into an “eco-friendly” one. Look for a list of interior designers in Bangalore who provide modular kitchen designs & solutions. Here are a few tips to begin with. You can discuss this further with your modular kitchen interior designer.