Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Monde Art
Artists & Artisans in Goa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kotak Office, Mumbai, Monde Art Monde Art Office spaces & stores
    Kotak Office, Mumbai

    The impact of decor at the workplace is often underestimated. Splashes of colour in a painting can alter the mood of a meeting room or a piece of unusual decoration can provide a talking point in a corporate space. An office is no longer simply a place of business today, they are gradually transitioning into immersive spaces, spaces that reflect ones’ corporate culture and identity. At MondeArt, we specialise in this by creating customised workplace décor & design solutions with the help of our in-house designers & empanelled artists to craft something uniquely brilliant and timeless.

    Services
    • Interior Decoration
    • Interior Design
    • Commissioned Art
    • Art Marketplace
    • Art & Decor
    • Curating
    • Creative Consulting
    Service areas
    • Interior Decoration
    • Interior Design
    • Commissioned Art
    • Art Marketplace
    • Art & Decor
    • Office Interiors
    • Office Decor
    • Goa
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    E-4, La Citadel Colony, Dona Paula, Goa
    403004 Goa
    India
    +91-9820237466 www.mondeart.com
    Legal disclosure

    MondeArt Workspace Decor is a destination for Decor solutions for corporate interiors & commercial space interiors.

      Add SEO element