The impact of decor at the workplace is often underestimated. Splashes of colour in a painting can alter the mood of a meeting room or a piece of unusual decoration can provide a talking point in a corporate space. An office is no longer simply a place of business today, they are gradually transitioning into immersive spaces, spaces that reflect ones’ corporate culture and identity. At MondeArt, we specialise in this by creating customised workplace décor & design solutions with the help of our in-house designers & empanelled artists to craft something uniquely brilliant and timeless.