Ours' a multi-disciplinary studio based in India (Kolkata) & China (Yiwu) and think-tank that operates internationally in the field of architecture, design, contemporary art & cultural analysis.

The overall expression of the project is guided by the principles of sustainable design. Ideation process for all the projects leads to a collaboration & innovation in prescriptive planning, m.e.p. services and other design factors for accomplishing responsive and creative expression of the brief.