RAKHECHA N ASSOCIATES
Architects in Kolkata
Reviews (4)
    Ours' a multi-disciplinary studio based in India (Kolkata) & China (Yiwu) and think-tank that operates internationally in the field of architecture, design, contemporary art & cultural analysis.

    The overall expression of the project is guided by the principles of sustainable design. Ideation process for all the projects leads to a collaboration & innovation in prescriptive planning, m.e.p. services and other design factors for accomplishing responsive and creative expression of the brief.

    Services
    • Architectural – Landscape Design – Urban Design & Master planning – Interior Design – Turn Key – Import Service Provider: -Building materials
    • Furniture
    • interior decoration
    • etc…
    Service areas
    • REAL ESTATE
    • HOSPITALITY
    • HEALTH CARE
    • EDUCATIONAL
    • INSTITUTES
    • BUILT & UNBUILT SPACE DESIGN
    • KOLKATA
    Address
    12 INDIA EXCHANGE PLACE
    700001 Kolkata
    India
    architectsrna.wixsite.com/architects

    Reviews

    arpit sanwaria
    over 2 years ago
    Umang Lalani
    One of the most reliable and creative firm.
    over 2 years ago
    anish ghosh
    Nice environment to work.
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
