Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Concepto Studio
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    A boutique interior design practice based in Bangalore - Karnataka Concepto studio's is a residential and commercial interior design practice. Original and vivacious, striving to provide fresh design concepts with no set formula. Each clients unique environment is created to conveys his or hers own individual identity. With over 8 years of industry experience, attention to detail, broad knowledge of sources and advance solutions are guaranteed.

    With innovation and vision, we will effortlessly re-design, re-plan and re-shape your space, transforming it into a desirable, stylish and practical home suited to your lifestyle!

    Concepto studio's philosophy is to create ingenious designs that are both practical and stylish providing versatile space planning solutions that have great visual impact.

    Services
    Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #34 2nd Stage Indiranagar Bangalore
    560032 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8861636827 www.facebook.com/CS.blr16

    Reviews

    Rajesh Gowda
    4 months ago
    Sameer Iqbal
    8 months ago
    ashi kaur
    10 months ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element