Nine And Three Quarters Architecture
Interior Architects in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Residence In Hyderabad, Nine And Three Quarters Architecture
    Residence In Hyderabad, Nine And Three Quarters Architecture Nine And Three Quarters Architecture Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Residence In Hyderabad, Nine And Three Quarters Architecture Nine And Three Quarters Architecture Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +9
    Residence In Hyderabad

    We handle all Architecture, Interior,Landscape and Decor related projects.

    We have worked on quite a few projects in and around Hyderabad.

    Our aim is to work on the project in such a way that you as a client will get everything you wanted and more with minimum effort from your side.

    Our firm is run by architects who are certified by the Council Of Architecture and have gained experience in various fields.

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Architectural Design
    • Basement Design
    • Basement Remodeling
    • Bathroom Design
    • Building Design
    • Custom Homes
    • Deck Design
    • Drafting
    • Eco Homes
    • Floor Plans
    • Green Building
    • Home Extensions
    • Home Renovation & Remodeling
    • House Plans
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Renovation & Remodeling
    • Landscape Plans
    • Laundry / Utility Room Design
    • New Home Construction
    • Space Planning
    • Structural Engineering
    • Sustainable Design
    • Universal Design
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Address
    500034 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9000501251
