In earlier times, almost every house in India had a Pooja room. However, with the modern urban lifestyle that includes tiny box-like apartments, often the home’s layout doesn’t include a pooja area.
Although the pooja room is a sacred space in the house, most homeowners expect it to have aesthetic appeal. The advantage of creating pooja room designs in wood or plywood is that it can fit into even a small corner of the living…