2R Italian Designs
Interior Architects in New Delhi
    2R Italian Design is a high profile team of experienced professionals managed by leading architect ANDREA RANDON. Offering a complete range of services for people and companies dealing the higher end of market. Interior decoration services includes the careful specifications of designs and execution with unique ideas and craftsmanship.

    Services
    interiors, consultancy, and execution
    Service areas
    • residencial projects
    • commercial projects
    • Retails
    • office
    • Beauty saloons
    • SPAs
    • NEW DELHI
    Address
    C44, DDA SHED, OKHLA PH-1,
    110020 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9990475900 www.2Rintaliandesign.com
