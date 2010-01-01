We are proud and privileged to introduce ourselves as

VSQUARE INTERIORDESIGNS PVT LTD, pioneers in the field of Residential and Office furniture, Since its Inception in BANGALORE from 2010. We administer everything from Interior work to Consultancy. All our works are guaranteed

Over the years, we have expanded slowly, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, on Time completion and Quality of work.

To achieve high quality, within budget and on schedule. Our principles are creativity and appropriate interior style to maximize customer satisfaction. We have consideration for environmental conditions and consider advanced technology.

We consider balance with these goals and principles; our work achieves an excellent standard of design and brings satisfaction to all. We believe our passion for constant challenge and perfection will lead us to be one of the best integrated design interior companies in India.

OUR SERVICES are as follows

Design

• Interior Design

• Furniture Design

• Conceptualization & Design

• Visual Perspectives, Layouts & Sample Boards

• Detailed and Itemized Cost Estimates

• Detailed Timelines and Schedules

• Project Management & Coordination from Conceptualization to Completion

WORKING PROCESS

Preliminary Design (3D perspectives)

Conceptual Design

Space Planning

As-Built Documentation (Working Drawing)

Furniture selection and ordering

Execution and

Site Inspection

We will help you to create the most beautiful home & office interior you desire, taking care of all the details for you.

We hope our design suits your dream design.

Our prices are very competitive, our service par excellence – you can rest assured that once hired, we are always there for you.

We may not be the

biggest interior design company in India , but our commitment to offer the finest work with satisfaction have continued to be the main source for our client portfolio.

We would very much enjoy working with you to realize the potential of your project. Everything in our power will be done to satisfy your requirements, and to make the project enjoyable for you as we.

Why Vsquare

1. No compromise in Quality.

2. On Time completion

3. Value for money.

4. Functionality

5. Aesthetic style.

6. Durability

7. Experienced Designers

8. Understanding customer requirements.