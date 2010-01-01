Your browser is out-of-date.

Vsquare Interiordesigns Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews
Projects

    SHOBA DREAM ACRES - BANGALORE
    SHOBA DREAM ACRES - BANGALORE, Vsquare Interiordesigns Pvt Ltd Vsquare Interiordesigns Pvt Ltd Living roomTV stands & cabinets Chipboard White
    SHOBA DREAM ACRES - BANGALORE, Vsquare Interiordesigns Pvt Ltd Vsquare Interiordesigns Pvt Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF
    +2
    SHOBA DREAM ACRES - BANGALORE

    We are proud and privileged to introduce ourselves as
    VSQUARE INTERIORDESIGNS PVT LTD, pioneers in the field of Residential and Office furniture, Since its Inception in BANGALORE from 2010.  We administer everything from Interior work to Consultancy. All our works are guaranteed

    Over the years, we have expanded slowly, with an accumulative number of clients coming from the appraisal for our credibility, on Time completion and Quality of work.

    To achieve high quality, within budget and on schedule. Our principles are creativity and appropriate interior style to maximize customer satisfaction. We have consideration for environmental conditions and consider advanced technology.

    We consider balance with these goals and principles; our work achieves an excellent standard of design and brings satisfaction to all. We believe our passion for constant challenge and perfection will lead us to be one of the best integrated design interior companies in India.

    OUR SERVICES are as follows

    Design
    • Interior Design

    • Furniture Design

    • Conceptualization & Design

    • Visual Perspectives, Layouts & Sample Boards

    • Detailed and Itemized Cost Estimates

    • Detailed Timelines and Schedules

    • Project Management & Coordination from Conceptualization to Completion

    WORKING PROCESS

    Preliminary Design (3D perspectives)

    Conceptual Design

    Space Planning

    As-Built Documentation (Working Drawing)

    Furniture selection and ordering

    Execution and

    Site Inspection

    We will help you to create the most beautiful home & office interior you desire, taking care of all the details for you.

    We hope our design suits your dream design.

    Our prices are very competitive, our service par excellence – you can rest assured that once hired, we are always there for you.

    We may not be the
    biggest interior design company in India , but our commitment to offer the finest work with satisfaction have continued to be the main source for our client portfolio.

    We would very much enjoy working with you to realize the potential of your project. Everything in our power will be done to satisfy your requirements, and to make the project enjoyable for you as we.

    Why Vsquare

    1. No compromise in Quality.

    2. On Time completion

    3. Value for money.

    4. Functionality

    5. Aesthetic style.

    6. Durability

    7. Experienced Designers

    8. Understanding customer requirements.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • cabinet making
    • modular kitchen
    • wardrobes
    • Renovation
    • workstations
    • false ceiling and lightings
    Service areas
    • KARNATAKA
    • TAMILNADU
    • KERALA
    • ANDHRA
    • TELANGANA
    Address
    Ramamurthy Nagar
    560016 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9620229837 www.vsquareinteriors.in

    Reviews

    I DAVID
    very flexible and very accommodating in the design phase and when it came to the output . The project Management team did an excellent job
    almost 3 years ago
    Kumar J
    There is no office there. Better call before going there
    over 2 years ago
    PVRajan N
    I am very much impressed their way of business and commitment. Vsquare discussed everything openly and completed the project on time.It was an easy and tension free experience for us. The best part about Vsquare is approach of the designs towards our needs.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
