Dun Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dehradun
    Dun Interior is an Interior Designing & Projects Contracting Company having 16 years of experience in Corporate and Residential Interiors.

    Services
    • Furniture
    • Dining Room
    • Curtains
    • Wall Painting
    • Garden
    • POP Work
    • Lawn Decoration
    • Washroom Decoration
    • Wall Decoration
    • Expertise
    • Wood Polish
    • Sofa Decoration.
    Service areas
    • Dehradun
    • Mussoorie
    • Vikasnagar
    • Rishikesh
    • Haridwar
    • Roorkee & Saharanpur.
    Address
    Kanhaiya Vihar, Near Nissan Showroom, Kargi Chowk, Dehradun
    248001 Dehradun
    India
    +91-7017540833 www.duninterior.com

    Reviews

    Ashok Negi
    I took the help from Dun Interior to decorate my new house and was fully satisfied with their work. Goodluck (y)
    about 5 years ago
    ak desire
    Dun Interior decorated my home and office in a very professional way. One of the best Interior designer in Dehradun.
    about 5 years ago
    Pahadi Johnwick
    Dun Interior decorated my new house beautifully within my budget and in a very limited space. I recommend them to every Doonites 👌👌
    almost 5 years ago
