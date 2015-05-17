Luxen Architects was built in 1999 with a vision to infuse creativity, practicality, uniqueness, eco-friendliness and budget-cum-time friendly architectural design. Our 14 years of experience showcases architectural excellence in handling residential, commercial, industrial and town planning. Our expertise ranges from architectural design, interior design, project costing, supervision of civil engineering, planning of any other related systems let it be mechanical, security, acoustics, etc.

Architects in coimbatore believe in teaming up with our clients and support their dreams with our vision, skill-set and experience. This facilitates us to outline innovative and responsive architecture and interior concepts within the framework of budgeted time and money. It is absolutely exclusive for every client who plays a critical role in shaping the design of their projects. They aren't surprised by our designs; rather they see it evolve throughout the designing process – unfurling of a grand dream!

We always focus on the client’s told-and-untold needs, budgets and time frames, which had left many a customer satisfied and to have a peaceful smile when the project is completed. Thanks to our customers who have made our growth possible! Satisfied customers are our real motivation to strive to reach architectural design excellence! A web of appreciations can be seen in the testimonial page!