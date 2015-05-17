Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxen India Architects
Architects in Coimbatore
Reviews
Projects

    Luxen Architects was built in 1999 with a vision to infuse creativity, practicality, uniqueness, eco-friendliness and budget-cum-time friendly architectural design. Our 14 years of experience showcases architectural excellence in handling residential, commercial, industrial and town planning. Our expertise ranges from architectural design, interior design, project costing, supervision of civil engineering, planning of any other related systems let it be mechanical, security, acoustics, etc.

    Architects in coimbatore believe in teaming up with our clients and support their dreams with our vision, skill-set and experience. This facilitates us to outline innovative and responsive architecture and interior concepts within the framework of budgeted time and money. It is absolutely exclusive for every client who plays a critical role in shaping the design of their projects. They aren't surprised by our designs; rather they see it evolve throughout the designing process – unfurling of a grand dream!

    We always focus on the client’s told-and-untold needs, budgets and time frames, which had left many a customer satisfied and to have a peaceful smile when the project is completed. Thanks to our customers who have made our growth possible! Satisfied customers are our real motivation to strive to reach architectural design excellence! A web of appreciations can be seen in the testimonial page!

    Services
    Architecture & Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Coimbatore and TamilNadu
    Address
    38 Malaviya Street,Ram Nagar
    641009 Coimbatore
    India
    +91-9843082232 www.luxenindia.com

    Reviews

    Mahini R
    Good lighting and ventilaton, very good planning. easy to work with luxen architects. All the best.
    over 8 years ago
    Baskaran M
    Working with Luxen Architects is a great experience. Their design and planning concepts are innovative and creative. One of the Best Architectural firms in Coimbatore.
    over 7 years ago
    PGP PGP
    As a promoter working with Luxen architects is a great experience. Their knowledge and expertise in designing residential buildings makes our clients / buyers happy and satisfied. Their service and site visits helped us to construct buildings with quality, savings in time and money. With their association we have established good business with large client base.
    over 7 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
