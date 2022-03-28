Your browser is out-of-date.

Hoc Designarch
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon, Haryana, India
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Sushant lok 2, Gurgaon
    Whether you’re looking to style, furnish or renovate, Hoc Designarch is a bespoke design studio that does all that and more. Our creative thirst pushes us to redefine spaces in a way that makes them live up to their full potential, and effectively fulfilling our client’s needs is merely incidental to that process. We at Hoc Designarch have completed many residential and commercial interior design projects in and around DELHI, Gurugram & Noida INDIA. We are a team of professionals interior designer with a unique sense of interior designing and can deliver turnkey projects with utmost commitment and great satisfaction. 

    Service areas
    Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, and Faridabad.
    Address
    460, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
    122002 Gurgaon, Haryana
    India
    +91-8448337728 www.hocdesignarch.in

    Reviews

    khushbu singhaniya khushbu singhaniya
    A big thanks to you Monika for the wonderful interiors done for my flat in Dwarka(Delhi). This was my first experience with an interior designer and I must say the experience was extra ordinary. Thanks for understanding my requirements and most importantly making me understand the designs. The best part was I never had to track you or run behind you or keep asking you updates. Everytime i visited the site and the progress used to be above expections. Very good quality work, neatly done and without disturbing my neighbours. Working with you was so painless and amazing. Very professional and positive attitude. Would definitely recommend to others (Actually already done to many :-) )
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    kaurravleen77
    Great job by Hoc They are a dedicated and skilled team specifically the design team. Prompt in response and provide creative ideas during the design phase (including shopping before execution) Post handover service is excellent and prompt. They are neat and skilled in their work. Will recommend their service to friends and family.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Ajay Luthra Ajay Luthra
    We decided to go with Hoc after doing a good research with couple of interior designers and I can say we made the best decision.. The whole experience starting from design phase to implementation and execution was excellent.. I especially liked their professional attitude, their 100% approachability, and the genuine interest that they took for our project.. Interiors is not only about doing wood work but it's about the entire theme of the home personalised to the needs of each and every family member. They took care of each and every aspect. The final execution was exactly what was promised and on time.. Best part is they are available all the time even after the project is over.. Just a call away for everything. Thank you so much Monika, Manav and the entire team Hoc for giving us our dream home..
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
