NATURE, we believe, is the background for any architecture. We strive to create buildings that will exist in harmony with nature and form an indivisible part of the landscape. Our approach therefore takes into consideration building orientation, the site’s micro-climate, its geothermal properties, day lighting, environmental impact, energy efficiency, landscape design etc

Our view of SPACE being the primary generator of architectural FORM propels us to view material and construction technology in this light – that which makes the creation of meaningful space possible. We seek to employ different kinds of structures and construction materials in order to reinforce and present our spatial systems.

Our regard for the buildings FUNCTION incites us to strive and unravel each client’s aspirations and address the needs of every building in its proper CONTEXT. This enables us to devise an appropriate response, specific to each user, building and site.

Our practice is TECHNOLOGY driven. This is due to our understanding that technology sets the boundaries on what is feasible. In the conception and execution of the design and for the design process itself the latest in technology is constantly engaged and harnessed to push the limits on what is possible