NATH EXPORT
Flooring in Bhadohi
Reviews (4)
    • We would like to introduce ourselves as one of the most elaborate hand-woven rugs manufacturing entity based in India. Nath Export is a family owned company lead by Mr. Sanjay Gupta under whose guidance the company has reached to the new heights of handmade rug industry. His elder son Vinit accompanies him, in the family business with his brilliant ideas and new techniques.

    The company started its first manufacturing unit in the year 1994 and then, after that it started growing and breaking the every record.  The main motive of company is that to provide the good quality, innovative products and on time delivery, to the every customer. 

    Services
    CARPET FLOORING
    Service areas
    ALL OVER WORLD and BHADOHI
    Address
    NATH EXPORT
    221409 Bhadohi
    India
    +91-8052888222 www.nathexport.in

