We are a team of creative & dedicated architects & interior designers based in Ajmer (Raj.) india .We provide a diverse array of services that range from architectural, civil and interior design to project planning to management .
Our specialization lies in designing of low cost 100 sq.yds. residence to luxurious villas & farm houses, Apartments, office cum commercial buildings, hotel cum shopping mall, industrial buildings etc.& delivering maximum value & high quality for least possible cost .
Our services can be broadly categorized in the following stages :-
Designing:- Preparation of conceptual sketches according to the requirements, taste & budget .
Detailing:- Preparation of working & detailed drawings including structural, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, pop work etc.
Execution:- To control the quality of work & correct implementation of drawings at site, we will visit the site as required for the execution at site Some major areas of designing in interiors are:-
Wall finishes (painting, panelling , pop work or cladding etc.) Furniture designing Color Scheming Lighting design Office partitions Floor designing Furnishing False ceiling Landscaping Interior accessories & theme paintings
contact us :-
Design Ahead Architects
54, Gulab Kunj, Navgrah Colony,
Pushkar Road, Ajmer-305001
Mobile: 91-9829068250
Office :- 0145-2621235
E-mail :- sharmask21@gmail.com
E-mail :- designahead.ajm@gmail.com
At DA Architects, we are focused on providing Architectural & Interior Design services with the highest levels of customer satisfaction – we will do everything we can to meet your expectations.
With a variety of offerings to choose from, we’re sure you’ll be happy working with us. Look around our website and if you have any comments or questions, please feel free to contact us. We hope to see you again! Check back later for new updates to our website. There’s much more to come!
Turnkey Projects:-
We specialize in turnkey projects where the customer gets completely furnished and home to TURN the KEY and LIVE IN. House, Office or other Place we offer ready to shift in and use housing solutions.