Falcon Resources
Interior Architects in Jamshedpur
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Residential 2
    Residential 1
    Meditrina Hospitals
    ASG Eye Hospital
    Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS, Kalinganagar)
    Tata Steel Ltd. Bhubaneswar

    Falcon Resources is a full services specialist for interior furnishing of buildings and Construction projects.

    We provide interior design & development services to Corporate Offices, Banks, Hotels, Restaurants, Banquet Halls, Showrooms & Residential Houses.

    Services
    • Architectural Design Services
    • Construction Services
    • Interior Design & Development Services
    • Turnkey Projects
    Service areas
    • Jharkhand
    • Bihar
    • Odisha
    • New Delhi and Pan India
    • Jamshedpur
    Address
    7/2, Birenu Asha Palace, Sanjay Road, Sakchi
    831001 Jamshedpur
    India
    +91-8102925212 falconresources.in

