NILA MODULAR KITCHENS
Kitchen Manufacturers in Palakkad
Reviews (0)
    At Nila, we're determined in providing you with every possible convenience, to make your kitchen experience a rewarding one.We offer some of the world's most advanced appliances, in the widest ranges. These make life in the kitchen a daily pleasure. Our parent company Agnikone, Trivandrum is pioneer in modular kitchens. With nearly 15years of customer satisfaction, we plan to spread the same smile across our valuable customers in Palakkad. We provide revolutionary solutions by blending innovation, design, style and versatility.

    Experience next generation Kitchen at Nila. At Nila we make your dream kitchen a reality. Choose from a wide range of accessories, appliances and hardwares from the world’s leading brands. Nila offers the widest and comprehensive range of the latest kitchen appliances to build the very latest, health promoting kitchens of today.

    Services
    • INTERIOR CONSULTATION
    • KITCHEN PLANNING AND EXECUTION
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • DESIGNING
    Service areas
    PALAKKAD
    Address
    14/861, CBE ROAD
    678001 Palakkad
    India
    +91-9367379087 WWW.NILAKITCHENS.COM
