ANUSHKA CONTRACTOR - AN INTERIOR DESIGNER FROM MUMBAI, WHO HAS BEEN WORKING SINCE THE AGE OF 19 (2008) AFTER GRADUATING FROM THE PRESTIGIOUS RACHANA SANSAD SCHOOL OF DESIGN. SHE HAS GAINED MUCH EXPERIENCE DIRECTING IN LUXURY RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, AND PUBLIC SPACE INTERIOR DESIGN. THOUGH HER SPECIALTY LIES IN DESIGNING FURNITURE, SHE NEVER SHIES AWAY FROM TAKING UP CHALLENGING PROJECTS TO PUSH HER BOUNDARIES.

SHE HAS BEEN HONOURED WITH MANY PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS. TO NAME A FEW – IN 2014 SHE WAS AWARDED WITH RUNNER- UP A’ DESIGN AWARD, ITALY IN FURNITURE, DECORATIVE ITEMS AND HOMEWARE DESIGN CATEGORY AND IN 2013 SHE WAS THE WINNER IN THE SAME CATEGORY MENTIONED ABOVE IN ITALY. IN 2009 SHE WAS PRESENTED WITH DURIAN SOCIETY INTERIOR AWARDS- YOUNG DESIGNERS IN RETAIL DESIGN CATEGORY. SHE HAS ALSO BEEN LISTED IN THE TOP FIFTY NEXT GEN DESIGNERS IN INDIA BY ARCHITECTS AND INTERIORS INDIA, “I STILL CONTINUE TO LEARN AND GET THE BEST OUT OF MY SKILL SET AND CAPABILITIES.”, SHE SAYS. SHE HAS BEEN FEATURED EXTENSIVELY IN NATIONAL PUBLICATIONS, BLOGS & MAGAZINES. ARMED WITH A WORK EXPERIENCE OF OVER 3 AND A HALF YEARS WITH SAMEEP PADORA AND ASSOCIATES (SP+A) AND A YEAR WITH HER FATHER’S COMPANY MAN ASSOCIATES. KNOWN FOR HER CONTEMPORARY STYLE WITH A CLASSIC TOUCH, ANUSHKA’S MAIN INFLUENCES COME FROM EUROPE, AND ALONG WITH HER URGE TO VISIT EUROPE, SHE WISHES TO SHOWCASE HER CREATIVE SKILLS AND EXPAND HER REACH IN THE FIELD OF INTERIOR DESIGN.