1pointsix18
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Projects

    • Apartment at The Belaire, DLF 5, Gurgaon (4200 sft), 1pointsix18 1pointsix18 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Apartment at The Belaire, DLF 5, Gurgaon (4200 sft), 1pointsix18 1pointsix18 Modern living room
    Apartment at The Belaire, DLF 5, Gurgaon (4200 sft), 1pointsix18 1pointsix18 Modern living room
    Apartment at The Belaire, DLF 5, Gurgaon (4200 sft)

    An interior design company based in Gurgaon, 1pointsix18 is here to simplify the design process for you. A husband-wife duo with over 18 years of experience and a passionate in-house execution team, we translate your requirements into functional design with a stylish edge. Be it residential, office spaces or retail, we offer end-to-end interior solutions, right from planning and design to creation and execution, all customized to your choice.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Consulting
    • Engineering
    Service areas
    • Gurgaon
    • Delhi NCR
    • Goa
    • Chennai
    Address
    Plot #161, Sector 51
    122018 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9811332899 www.1pointsix18.in

    Reviews

    Astrologer pandit Alok Bajpai
    A good Architectural and designing firm with innovative ideas and concepts in residential, commercial projects, having accomplished successfully for last 15 years.
    6 months ago
    Neeraj Jain
    We got interior of our house done. They have very good concept of giving design first and get it approved. Once the design is approved they start the actual work of implementation. They have very good team who delivered designs as per our expectation. They are expensive than local interior company but provide value for money. I would recommend them if you looking quality work and delightful customer experience.
    10 months ago
    Ravindra Kumar
    nice work
    almost 3 years ago
