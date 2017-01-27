Your browser is out-of-date.

Azhagu Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (6)
    • Residential Interior, Azhagu Interior Azhagu Interior BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Wood effect
    Residential Interior, Azhagu Interior Azhagu Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Metallic/Silver
    Residential Interior, Azhagu Interior Azhagu Interior Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood White
    +3
    Residential Interior

    Hi All,

    Azhagu Interior is an Interior Firm located in Virugambakkam, Chennai. We offer our Interior services like , Trendy and Luxury Modular Kitchens, Trendy False Ceilings, Cute and Well Organized Wardrobes, Complete Renovation Works, Complete lighting solutions, TV Wall unit plus more to explore... Feel free to contact us for a worthy design consultative guidance. Call us on +917397225539 to fix an appointment with us.

    Services
    • Latest Modular Kitchens
    • Trendy False Ceilings
    • Cute and Well Organized Wardrobes
    • Complete Renovation Works
    • Complete lighting solutions
    • TV Wall unit
    • Painting solutions
    Service areas
    • Residential and Commercial
    • Chennai
    Address
    No.19/114
    600092 Chennai
    India
    +91-7397225539 www.interiorsinchennai.com

    Reviews

    S Raju
    Azhagu Interior has done a marvellous work for us. They have strong ethics and give a honest service. They are quite transparent and give a good back up service.
    almost 4 years ago
    Gayathri Umashankar
    #chennaiinteriors Good designs. Work in a timely manner as per our personal tastes. Very professional and provide services in very reasonable and competitive rates. Must check with them before you decide on going ahead with your home or office interiors work
    almost 4 years ago
    Rajalaxmi Ramamirtham
    Lovely designs. Good quality materials used and particularly finish is good. Professional and person touch in their work style. Value for money. Understanding our requirements correctly and suggesting good utilisation of space. Reasonably priced.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
