12 Square Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (12)
Statistics
Projects

2.5bhk done at Prestige Sunrise Park, Bangalore, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Kitchen units Plywood Yellow
2.5bhk done at Prestige Sunrise Park, Bangalore, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF Multicolored
2.5bhk done at Prestige Sunrise Park, Bangalore, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room MDF White
+12
2.5bhk done at Prestige Sunrise Park, Bangalore
2bhk at Samprasiddhi GreenEdge, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room
2bhk at Samprasiddhi GreenEdge, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern style doors
2bhk at Samprasiddhi GreenEdge, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern kitchen
+11
2bhk at Samprasiddhi GreenEdge
Salarpuria Greenage, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern kitchen
Salarpuria Greenage, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern kitchen
Salarpuria Greenage, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern dressing room
+3
Salarpuria Greenage
Prestige Ferns Residency, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room
Prestige Ferns Residency, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern walls & floors
Prestige Ferns Residency, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room
+13
Prestige Ferns Residency
Genesis Ecosphere, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern walls & floors
Genesis Ecosphere, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room
Genesis Ecosphere, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern living room
+11
Genesis Ecosphere
Ajmera Stone Park 1, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern dining room
Ajmera Stone Park 1, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern dressing room
Ajmera Stone Park 1, 12 Square Interiors 12 Square Interiors Modern dressing room
+7
Ajmera Stone Park 1
We are a full-service interior design firm, based in Bangalore.


We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfil client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Our goal is always to create designs tailored to our clients’ unique personal styles and practical needs.


We are extremely flexible and nimble. We give personal attention even to the smallest details to achieve greater customer satisfaction. As a result, much of our business comes from repeat clients and direct referrals.



Services
  • Interior design
  • Carpenter
  • Woodwork
  • Modular Kitchen
  • Electrical work
  • Plumbing work
  • False ceiling
  • POP
  • Painting
  • Bangalore
  • Bengaluru
  • CNC jaali
Service areas
  • Interior Design
  • Bangalore
  • Karnataka
  • India
Address
C-1003, Ajmera Infinity, Electronic city Phase 1
560100 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
India
+91-9900981787 www.12squareinteriors.com

Reviews

Niranjan Rajamani
12 square has done amazing job in our dream home and had a pleasant experience with Sumit. He got our interiors done even in these pandemic situation & lockdowns. Pros: - The quality of the material and work is fabulous. - He listens to all our requirements and gives a very transparent and detailed quote. - He provides good suggestions to fit your budget and design. Cons: - Multiple follow ups were needed ( But good part is everything was addressed). - Other services hired like deep cleaning should be improved. Overall I would highly recommend 12square(SUMIT) for your dream home.
10 months ago
Seema Jain
I got my flat interior done through 12 sqare interiors. The best thing is that once I gave my work to them, I could relax. The work was delivered timely and the quality of the work was good.
about 1 year ago
Gourab Pramanik
I recently got my interiors done by 12 Square Interiors at SJR Parkway Homes. Overall experience has been great. Sumit, who owns 12 Square Interior is always there for the customer. He had looked into all our detailed needs very well. Value for money is great. We had a great experience with them. They really transformed our house to home. I highly recommend them for any kind of interior work. Areas of improvement - Need to manage work more efficiently. Which I strongly believe will get better as they grow in market. Thumbs up to the whole team and Kudos to Sumit. :-)
about 1 year ago
