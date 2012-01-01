Your browser is out-of-date.

A New Dimension
Architects in Ahmedabad
Reviews (8)
    • Single Family Private Residence, Ahmedabad, A New Dimension A New Dimension BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Brown
    Single Family Private Residence, Ahmedabad, A New Dimension A New Dimension BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    Single Family Private Residence, Ahmedabad, A New Dimension A New Dimension Minimalist living room White
    +5
    Single Family Private Residence, Ahmedabad
    Living On Wheels, A New Dimension A New Dimension Country house Concrete Grey
    Living On Wheels

    ‘A New Dimension’ is a multidisciplinary design firm based in Ahmedabad. The firm provides services in Architecture, Interior, Urban Design, Landscape Design, Exhibition Design, Furniture & Product Design and Lighting Design. In all its work, the practice follows a design methodology where identification and exploration of specific issues and potentials related to context, site and design brief is undertaken to create opportunities to impart a unique character to each project, embedded with its core values of design integrity, environmental sensitivity and energy efficiency.Special emphasis is put on the role of carefully crafted details and sensible use of materials. The approach to design is not strictly conventional and involves study of physical models as well as mock-ups at actual scale to help test and develop the design. The whole process of project is highly participatory, with clients, designers, engineers and special consultants being involved right from design to execution stage.‘A New Dimension’ has been awarded world architecture award in year 2012 among 1520 entries from all over the world.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Product Design
    Service areas
    All over India and Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    World Architecture Awards 2012
    Address
    207 City Sq, Opp Science City
    380060 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7778887710 www.anewdimension.in

    Reviews

    kalpana bhatt
    It was very pleasant to work with interior designer who accepted all my views and put them together to give me a simple but gorgeous looking lovely home . There are few things I will like to point that one should give probable cost and try to design within that. As this is house certain things should be foreseen like supply of hot water and gas pipeline. Working on this basics drained me out at last moment. Beautiful design is one thing and comfortable living and mind ease of client is other thing. Ultimately it was good , cooperative ,satisfactory binding association. Thanks to whole team Dr.kalpana bhatt Dr vikalp shah
    9 months ago
    Nishtha Shah
    We had given work to Mr Hardik lakhani for our new dental clinic in Rajkot but we had a horrible experience. The material used is below quality and the charges are exorbitant..and today when we are experiencing issues he is not even ready to come and visit even once..horrible service..I request anyone reading this review to never hand over may work to this firm.. specially Mr Hardik lakhani.very very disappointed
    about 1 year ago
    Nikita Panchal
    It's been a amazing experience working with A New Dimension Architects. The practice is a mix of sophistication with tints of highlights which creates harmony in the whole material pallet. The work environment is very positive.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
