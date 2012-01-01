‘A New Dimension’ is a multidisciplinary design firm based in Ahmedabad. The firm provides services in Architecture, Interior, Urban Design, Landscape Design, Exhibition Design, Furniture & Product Design and Lighting Design. In all its work, the practice follows a design methodology where identification and exploration of specific issues and potentials related to context, site and design brief is undertaken to create opportunities to impart a unique character to each project, embedded with its core values of design integrity, environmental sensitivity and energy efficiency.Special emphasis is put on the role of carefully crafted details and sensible use of materials. The approach to design is not strictly conventional and involves study of physical models as well as mock-ups at actual scale to help test and develop the design. The whole process of project is highly participatory, with clients, designers, engineers and special consultants being involved right from design to execution stage.‘A New Dimension’ has been awarded world architecture award in year 2012 among 1520 entries from all over the world.