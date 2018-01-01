De’s Design was established in Ahmedabad in 1991 by Architect Devang Shah.
The core expertise of the firm is drawn from specialized design for institutes, residences and corporate interiors. During the development boom of that decade De’s Design quickly established a reputation for innovative design on large scale projects.
And through demand from reputed Clients we had started project management company – DSS Projects Management. It serves turn key project solutions to corporate.
Our studio promotes a culture of excellence with passion. We build on our strong foundation of core staff working as a multidisciplinary team, always learning, collaborating and debating. We are innovators. We are leaders. We are a young, brave, Ahmedabad owned business with streamlined management.
Our project management capacity on complex jobs and the quality of our built and strategic work is proven. Every project requires considered design and process weighted to its needs and specific conditions. Sustainability is central to our practice, and we strive to realize the best possible outcomes in that critical area.
- Services
- Architecture—Interior—Project Managment
- Service areas
- Ahmedabad And beyond
- Address
-
803-04, Harikrupa Tower, Opp. Gujarat College, Ellisbridge
380006 Ahmedabad
India
+91-9924119785 WWW.DSSPM.COM
Assessment
Our methods key into and analyze surrounding conditions, identify patterns and then give direction to our projects.WILL GIVE you a professional assessment of your site situation/ orientation/ topography/life style of user for homes/ company brand image.
Research
Have you ever thought about how much time you spend in interior environments? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average Indian citizen spends 87 percent of his or her time indoors. Architect / Designers determine the sizes of indoor spaces and their arrangement, as well as the selection of all the things with which people fill spaces, such as surface materials, furnishings and accessories. These decisions directly impact human health and well being.
A qualified architects can help maintain good indoor air quality. For example, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are found in all types of interior finishes and products, such as paint and upholstery cushions. Over time, these VOCs are emitted as gases and can cause nose and eye irritation as well as serious respiratory illness. In a work environment, isolating equipment such as printers and photocopiers can also improve indoor air quality by reducing the dust associated with paper.
Design
We demonstrate an ongoing versatility in design that responds uniquely to our clients’ briefs.We design for people and places. Our designs acknowledge the entire lifecycle of the project, and outperform both client and community expectations. Constant change drives us to actively expand in new directions.Sustainability is central to our practice, and we strive to realise the best possible outcomes in that critical area.
Implementation
Our project management capacity on complex jobs, and the quality of our built and strategic work, is proven. Every project requires considered design and process weighted to its needs and specific conditions.