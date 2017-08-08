Your browser is out-of-date.

Alfaone Technologies Pvt Ltd
Lighting Designers in Pune
Reviews
    Lighting Automation and Media control system
    Lighting Automation and Media control system, Alfaone Technologies Pvt Ltd Alfaone Technologies Pvt Ltd Modern living room Beige
    Lighting Automation and Media control system

    Original equipment manufacturer in wireless, smartphone controlled home automation system. Our product range as below

    1) Lighting automation, mood lighting

    2) Media control system

    3) wireless air-conditioning control system

    4) Wireless Motion and light sensor (Can be connected with home automation system to take smarter decisions)

    5) Temperature and humidity sensor(Can be connected with home automation system to take smarter decisions)

    6) LPG and SMOKE detector (Wireless and sending the notification on your mobile)

    Services
    Home and commercial automation
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Ambegaon BK.
    411046 Pune
    India
    alfaone.in

    Surya Chari
    Staff and Management tean irresponsible. I never and ever before seen.
    9 months ago
    Varun Sahni
    best experience using this product and with touchpanel also.
    about 3 years ago
    parag joshi
    Best Automation firm. Good experience. Keep Going guys.
    over 4 years ago
