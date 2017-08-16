Your browser is out-of-date.

LEOtech Automation
Doors in Vadodara
    • Inter-lock Automatic Door System in shop floor at one of the Client Manufacturing Facility, LEOtech Automation LEOtech Automation Windows & doors Doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
    Inter-lock Automatic Door System in shop floor at one of the Client Manufacturing Facility

    We are the most dynamic team with high aspirants to serve clients with comfort through Automation Entrance and Parking Solution. We are the company engaged in automation solution for entrance and parking products.  we fabricates the door/gates and parking products and integrates them with highly safe automation products compliant to European Safety Standards ensuring the safety and security of the people and assets all the time in Gujarat, India.

    Services
    • Installation Services for Automation of Sliding Door
    • Swing Door
    • Sliding Gates
    • Swing Gate
    • Industrial Door/Gate
    • Bi-fold Door
    • Hermetic Door
    • Rolling Shutter
    • High-speed Door
    • Garage Door
    • Traffic Barrier
    • Bollards
    • Turnstiles
    • Flap Barrier etc.
    Service areas
    VADODARA, Gujarat, and India
    Address
    A-12, GF, Monalisa Business Center, Manjalpur, Vadodara
    390011 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9867299199 www.leotechautomation.com

    Reviews

    Vimal Harsora
    over 4 years ago
    Akash Mistry
    over 4 years ago
    Nisha Mistry
    Good Quality products and services here.👍
    over 4 years ago
