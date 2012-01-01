We are a design team with young architects and designers, established in march 2012.
For us, space is not a void, instead its a fine blend of elements, emotions & experiences. Each space is a gesture in itself that represents the personality of its users.
We are assigned to design...& We aspire... To make a difference...
- Services
- architecture
- interior design
- landscape
- furniture
- product branding and identity design
- Service areas
- Noida
- Address
-
N-1403, Prateek Laurel, sector-120
201301 Noida
India
+91-1204153845 www.impressionsdesignstudio.co