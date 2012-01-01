Your browser is out-of-date.

impressions design studio
Architects in Noida
Reviews (10)
    We are a design team with young architects and designers, established in march 2012.

    For us, space is not a void, instead its a fine blend of elements, emotions & experiences. Each space is a gesture in itself that represents the personality of its users.
    We are assigned to design...& We aspire... To make a difference...

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior design
    • landscape
    • furniture
    • product branding and identity design
    Service areas
    Noida
    Address
    N-1403, Prateek Laurel, sector-120
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-1204153845 www.impressionsdesignstudio.co

    Reviews

    Himanshu Mishra
    Mr Jain is very help full and full of ideas. He has very good team to make House as Home 🏡🏡🏡🏡
    8 months ago
    Mohmmad Rafi Pasha
    about 1 year ago
    Rohit Yadav
    Well where do we start?! The first time I met Saket we knew we had made the perfect choice, he put us straight at ease and like us, he's chilled, however so professional! There are no words to describe how thrilled we are with our wedding photographs, and I have no idea how we are going to be able to select which ones we want in our album! Saket is so friendly, funny and extremely talented, and I would 100% recommend him to anybody. Thank you again for helping to make our wedding day the best day of our lives and capturing those special memories we can treasure for a lifetime. Thankyou Impresio Studio.
    9 months ago
