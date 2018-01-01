Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE &amp; THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE
Interior Architects in Bengaluru, Ka
Overview 20Projects (20) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • KITCHEN SARJAPURA - MODULAR KITCHEN SARJAPURA - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN WORK SARJAPURA - Best Aluminium Kitchen in Sarjapura - Balcony Covering with Glass - Shower glass Partition workers sarjapura - Aluminium fabrication in Sarjapura road- Glass , BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves
    KITCHEN SARJAPURA - MODULAR KITCHEN SARJAPURA - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN WORK SARJAPURA - Best Aluminium Kitchen in Sarjapura - Balcony Covering with Glass - Shower glass Partition workers sarjapura - Aluminium fabrication in Sarjapura road- Glass , BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
    KITCHEN SARJAPURA - MODULAR KITCHEN SARJAPURA - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN WORK SARJAPURA - Best Aluminium Kitchen in Sarjapura - Balcony Covering with Glass - Shower glass Partition workers sarjapura - Aluminium fabrication in Sarjapura road- Glass , BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
    +5
    KITCHEN SARJAPURA - MODULAR KITCHEN SARJAPURA - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN WORK SARJAPURA - Best Aluminium Kitchen in Sarjapura - Balcony Covering with Glass - Shower glass Partition workers sarjapura - Aluminium fabrication in Sarjapura road- Glass
    YELAHANKA MODULAR KITCHEN 9400490326 YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - PRESTIGE ROYAL GARDEN KITCHEN - TOP YELAHANKA KITCHEN SHOP - YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - DODBALLAPURA ROAD KITCHEN - YELAHANKA NEW TOWN KITCHEN - PURVA VENEZIA KITCHEN - BALCONY COV, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenKitchen utensils Bamboo Amber/Gold
    YELAHANKA MODULAR KITCHEN 9400490326 YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - PRESTIGE ROYAL GARDEN KITCHEN - TOP YELAHANKA KITCHEN SHOP - YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - DODBALLAPURA ROAD KITCHEN - YELAHANKA NEW TOWN KITCHEN - PURVA VENEZIA KITCHEN - BALCONY COV, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenKitchen utensils Aluminium/Zinc Blue
    YELAHANKA MODULAR KITCHEN 9400490326 YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - PRESTIGE ROYAL GARDEN KITCHEN - TOP YELAHANKA KITCHEN SHOP - YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - DODBALLAPURA ROAD KITCHEN - YELAHANKA NEW TOWN KITCHEN - PURVA VENEZIA KITCHEN - BALCONY COV, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE ArtworkOther artistic objects Bricks Beige
    +3
    YELAHANKA MODULAR KITCHEN 9400490326 YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - PRESTIGE ROYAL GARDEN KITCHEN - TOP YELAHANKA KITCHEN SHOP - YELAHANKA ALUMINIUM KITCHEN - DODBALLAPURA ROAD KITCHEN - YELAHANKA NEW TOWN KITCHEN - PURVA VENEZIA KITCHEN - BALCONY COV
    HENNUR KITCHEN 9400490326 HENNUR MODULAR KITCHEN HENNUR - ALUMINIUM KITCCHEN HENNUR ROAD - THANISANDRA KITCHEN - MODULAR KITCHEN THANISANDRA, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Aluminium/Zinc Brown
    HENNUR KITCHEN 9400490326 HENNUR MODULAR KITCHEN HENNUR - ALUMINIUM KITCCHEN HENNUR ROAD - THANISANDRA KITCHEN - MODULAR KITCHEN THANISANDRA, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenStorage Aluminium/Zinc Blue
    HENNUR KITCHEN 9400490326 HENNUR MODULAR KITCHEN HENNUR - ALUMINIUM KITCCHEN HENNUR ROAD - THANISANDRA KITCHEN - MODULAR KITCHEN THANISANDRA, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenKitchen utensils Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    +9
    HENNUR KITCHEN 9400490326 HENNUR MODULAR KITCHEN HENNUR - ALUMINIUM KITCCHEN HENNUR ROAD - THANISANDRA KITCHEN - MODULAR KITCHEN THANISANDRA
    THRISSUR KITCHEN CALL 9400490326 THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN CABINET KITCHEN INTERIORS IN THRISSUR THRISSUR ALUMINIUM KITCHEN HOME INTERIOR WORK IN THRISSUR SHOWER GLASS WORK IN THRISSUR MODERN INTERIOR WORK SHOP INTERIOR WORK OFFICE INTERIOR, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Transparent
    THRISSUR KITCHEN CALL 9400490326 THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN CABINET KITCHEN INTERIORS IN THRISSUR THRISSUR ALUMINIUM KITCHEN HOME INTERIOR WORK IN THRISSUR SHOWER GLASS WORK IN THRISSUR MODERN INTERIOR WORK SHOP INTERIOR WORK OFFICE INTERIOR, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BedroomBeds & headboards Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    THRISSUR KITCHEN CALL 9400490326 THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN CABINET KITCHEN INTERIORS IN THRISSUR THRISSUR ALUMINIUM KITCHEN HOME INTERIOR WORK IN THRISSUR SHOWER GLASS WORK IN THRISSUR MODERN INTERIOR WORK SHOP INTERIOR WORK OFFICE INTERIOR
    ACP KITCHEN BANGALORE call 9400490326 - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE- Aluminium Modular KITCHEN in BANGALORE - LOW COST Modular kitchen, Kitchen INTERIORS in BANGALORE- Showe Glass Partition Bangalore - GLass balcony handrail works, Modular kitchen, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Flax/Linen Grey
    ACP KITCHEN BANGALORE call 9400490326 - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE- Aluminium Modular KITCHEN in BANGALORE - LOW COST Modular kitchen, Kitchen INTERIORS in BANGALORE- Showe Glass Partition Bangalore - GLass balcony handrail works, Modular kitchen, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Aluminium/Zinc Beige
    ACP KITCHEN BANGALORE call 9400490326 - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE- Aluminium Modular KITCHEN in BANGALORE - LOW COST Modular kitchen, Kitchen INTERIORS in BANGALORE- Showe Glass Partition Bangalore - GLass balcony handrail works, Modular kitchen, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenKitchen utensils Aluminium/Zinc Blue
    +3
    ACP KITCHEN BANGALORE call 9400490326 - ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE- Aluminium Modular KITCHEN in BANGALORE - LOW COST Modular kitchen, Kitchen INTERIORS in BANGALORE- Showe Glass Partition Bangalore - GLass balcony handrail works, Modular kitchen
    THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN Call 9400490326 THRISSUR KITCHEN THRISSUR STAIRCASE HANDRAIL,THRISSUR BALCONY WORKER ,ANGAMALY ALUMINIUM KITCHE ALUVA KITCHEN - ANGAMALY KITCHEN - CHAVAKKAD KITCHEN - GURUVAYUR KITCHEN - EDAPPAL KITCHEN - PERUMBILAVU KITCHEN, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Aluminium/Zinc
    THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN Call 9400490326 THRISSUR KITCHEN THRISSUR STAIRCASE HANDRAIL,THRISSUR BALCONY WORKER ,ANGAMALY ALUMINIUM KITCHE ALUVA KITCHEN - ANGAMALY KITCHEN - CHAVAKKAD KITCHEN - GURUVAYUR KITCHEN - EDAPPAL KITCHEN - PERUMBILAVU KITCHEN, BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE BANGALORE ALUMINIUM Kitchen 9400490326 MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE & THRISSUR KITCHEN Home INTERORS ALUMINIUM KITCHEN BANGALORE KitchenCabinets & shelves Aluminium/Zinc
    THRISSUR MODULAR KITCHEN Call 9400490326 THRISSUR KITCHEN THRISSUR STAIRCASE HANDRAIL,THRISSUR BALCONY WORKER ,ANGAMALY ALUMINIUM KITCHE ALUVA KITCHEN - ANGAMALY KITCHEN - CHAVAKKAD KITCHEN - GURUVAYUR KITCHEN - EDAPPAL KITCHEN - PERUMBILAVU KITCHEN
    Show all 20 projects

    LOW COST- ALUMINIUM Modular ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & HOME INTERIORS -Call Directly THRISSUR- Phone: 9400490326 - Bangalore -9449667252

    We provide many services under one umbrella:-(790/ sqft onwards only)

    Providing - 

    1. Premium Italian Style Modular kitchen & WARDROBES

    2. LOW COST- ALUMINIUM Modular kitchens & Wardrobes

    ( Door type & Sliding type Cupboards )

    3. GLASS works bangalore - PARGOLA Glass work - Glass SHOWER ENCLOSURES

    TV units ( Wall type)

    4. Premium Home Interiors

    5. GLASS Partition works

    6. Island Kitchen

    7. LOW COST ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & HOME INTERIORs

    8. Glass Shower Partition 

    9. Staircase HAND RAILS - Modern types

    Premium modular kitchen website :http://veneziakitchens.wix.com/venezia

    Venezia is having 3 ranges of Kitchens for your need...

    1. Standard Kitchens (1.5 Lakhs - 2 lakhs)'

    2. Medium Kitchens ( 2 Lakhs - 5 Lakhs

    3. PREMIUM Kitchens ( 5 Lakhs & above

    4. Low cost Particle board Kitchens.(from 1 lakh onwards)

    Call Now Ph: 9400490326 / 09449667252 for details..

    ________________________________________________

    Residential HOME THEATER ROOM furnishing Specialists in KERALA

    Venezia Kitchens & Interiors , Thrissur - Ph: 9400490326 

    ______________________________________

    Premium Modular Kitchens  - https://youtu.be/XsZyaV8EqYw 

     Premium Wardrobes - Sliding/ Door type  https://youtu.be/XsZyaV8EqYw

    Website:- 1. https://youtu.be/MOjIPQ5c20I         2. https://youtu.be/MOjIPQ5c20I

    HOUSE CONSTRUCTIONS & INTERIORS (NEW MODEL HOUSES VIDEO):http://youtu.be/VrILfq1vqJ4 

    WOODEN INTERIORS & WOODEN FURNITURES 1: http://youtu.be/3627Cu-9Cqc

    WOODEN INTERIORS & WOODEN FURNITURES 2: http://youtu.be/3627Cu-9Cqc__________________________________________________________________________

    for Enquiries call now 09400490326/ 09449667252

    Venezia Kitchens & Home INTERIORS, THRISSUR

    veneziaKitchens@gmail.com

    Call now: 09400490326, Thrissur,KERALA     0949667252 -BANGALORE


    കുറഞ്ഞ ചിലവിൽ മനോഹരമായ ഒരു അടുക്കള വേണോ? വീടിൻറെ ബെഡ് റൂം ക്യാബിനറ്റ് വർക്ക് ചെയ്യണോ?  Call now 9400490326


      Services Available :            

       LOW COST KITCHENS ( അലൂമിനിയം അടുക്കളകൾ 

                 Premium Kitchens ( MULTIWUD & PLY Laminated)

                 BED ROOM WARDROBES -  Interior works

                 OFFICE / SHOP INTERIOR works

                 Stainless Steel HANDRAIL 

                 SHOWER PARTITION WORK  & GLASS works

                 SPIRAL HANDRAIL WORKS & TRUSS works

    ALUMINIUM KITCHENS INTERIORS - Call 9400490326 now 


    Prices from 900/ Sqft onwards...


    ALUMINIUM INTERIOR ഗുണങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാം ?

    --------------------------------------

    1. ചിതൽ ഇല്ല ( NO Termites)

    2. വെള്ളം പ്രശ്‌നമില്ല ( No Water issues)

    3. വാഷ് ചെയ്യാം ( Washable kitchen)

    4. തുരുമ്പു പിടിക്കില്ല ( NO RUST issues)

    5. എല്ലാം നിറത്തിലും കിട്ടും ( Colours available)

    6. മരത്തിന്റെ നിറത്തിലും കിട്ടും ( Wood finish)

    7. വളരെ വില കുറവ് ( LOW COST)

    8. പെട്ടെന്ന് ജോലി കഴിയും ( Quick installation)

    9. ഗൾഫ് സ്റ്റൈൽ കിച്ചൻ ( Gulf style kitchens)

    10. കുറഞ്ഞ മെയ്ന്റനൻസ് ( NO Maintanance

    11. സ്റ്റീൽ കിച്ചിന്റെ പകരം ഉപയോഗിക്കാം (Alternative for Steel kitchens) 

    ___________________________________________


    നിങ്കളുടെ കൂട്ടുകാർക്കും ഷെയർ ചെയ്‌യുക.... അവർക്കു ഉപകാരപ്പെടും....വിളിക്കു - 9400490326


    https://bangaloreinterio.wixsite.com/aluminiumkitchen

    Services
    • MODULAR KITCHENS
    • HOME INTERIORS
    • ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & INTERIORS
    • All kind of wood works in kerala and BANGALORE
    • thrissur modular kitchen
    • aluminium kitchen
    • modular kitchen bangalore
    Service areas
    KERALA & BANGALORE and THRISSUR
    Address
    Offices in Bangalore , THRISSUR
    BANGALORE Bengaluru, Ka
    India
    +91-9400490326 veneziakitchens.wix.com/venezia
    Legal disclosure

    LOW COST - PLY WOOD MODULAR KITCHEN, FULLY 100% ALUMINIUM KITCHEN, Wardrobes Available - Contact 9400490326

    - GLASS PARTITION, GLASS Enclosures, SHOWER Partition works- Call 9400490326

    NO Termites issues - Water Resistant - WOOD finish - LOW COST Just Call for details... 9400490326

    ---------------------------Services Available :-


    LOW COST Aluminium KITCHENS

    Glass works

    Shower partitions works

    Shower enclosures

    Aluminium fabrication balcony covering works

    Aluminium kitchens

    Aluminium cupboards

    PLY - MDF- Particle Board - Modular kitchen works

    Shop interiors works

    ( NO TERMITES - Water resistant - Wooden Finish Replacement for steel kitchens)


    ALUMINIUM KITCHENS INTERIORS - Call 9400490326 now


    COMPLETED PROJECTS:-

    https://youtu.be/4zczXMkvJns


    https://youtu.be/tk9DNQfDOGc


    https://aluminium-kitchen.ueniweb.com/


    https://youtu.be/tk9DNQfDOGc


    https://aluminium-kitchen.ueniweb.com/

    Reviews

    Bangalore ALUMINIUM MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE—LOW COST- PH 9400490326 Bangalore ALUMINIUM MODULAR KITCHEN BANGALORE—LOW COST- PH 9400490326
    VERY GOOD SERVICE -- Prompt Work.... Always a Good Reff. for others...
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
    Edit
    Alphin Sojy
    almost 4 years ago
    RASIKA BAKERY SZ
    Good
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element