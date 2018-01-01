LOW COST- ALUMINIUM Modular ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & HOME INTERIORS -Call Directly THRISSUR- Phone: 9400490326 - Bangalore -9449667252
We provide many services under one umbrella:-(790/ sqft onwards only)
Providing -
1. Premium Italian Style Modular kitchen & WARDROBES
2. LOW COST- ALUMINIUM Modular kitchens & Wardrobes
( Door type & Sliding type Cupboards )
3. GLASS works bangalore - PARGOLA Glass work - Glass SHOWER ENCLOSURES
TV units ( Wall type)
4. Premium Home Interiors
5. GLASS Partition works
6. Island Kitchen
7. LOW COST ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & HOME INTERIORs
8. Glass Shower Partition
9. Staircase HAND RAILS - Modern types
Premium modular kitchen website :http://veneziakitchens.wix.com/venezia
Venezia is having 3 ranges of Kitchens for your need...
1. Standard Kitchens (1.5 Lakhs - 2 lakhs)'
2. Medium Kitchens ( 2 Lakhs - 5 Lakhs
3. PREMIUM Kitchens ( 5 Lakhs & above
4. Low cost Particle board Kitchens.(from 1 lakh onwards)
Call Now Ph: 9400490326 / 09449667252 for details..
________________________________________________
Residential HOME THEATER ROOM furnishing Specialists in KERALA
Venezia Kitchens & Interiors , Thrissur - Ph: 9400490326
______________________________________
Premium Modular Kitchens - https://youtu.be/XsZyaV8EqYw
Premium Wardrobes - Sliding/ Door type https://youtu.be/XsZyaV8EqYw
Website:- 1. https://youtu.be/MOjIPQ5c20I 2. https://youtu.be/MOjIPQ5c20I
HOUSE CONSTRUCTIONS & INTERIORS (NEW MODEL HOUSES VIDEO):http://youtu.be/VrILfq1vqJ4
WOODEN INTERIORS & WOODEN FURNITURES 1: http://youtu.be/3627Cu-9Cqc
WOODEN INTERIORS & WOODEN FURNITURES 2: http://youtu.be/3627Cu-9Cqc__________________________________________________________________________
for Enquiries call now 09400490326/ 09449667252
Venezia Kitchens & Home INTERIORS, THRISSUR
veneziaKitchens@gmail.com
Call now: 09400490326, Thrissur,KERALA 0949667252 -BANGALORE
കുറഞ്ഞ ചിലവിൽ മനോഹരമായ ഒരു അടുക്കള വേണോ? വീടിൻറെ ബെഡ് റൂം ക്യാബിനറ്റ് വർക്ക് ചെയ്യണോ? Call now 9400490326
Services Available :
LOW COST KITCHENS ( അലൂമിനിയം അടുക്കളകൾ
Premium Kitchens ( MULTIWUD & PLY Laminated)
BED ROOM WARDROBES - Interior works
OFFICE / SHOP INTERIOR works
Stainless Steel HANDRAIL
SHOWER PARTITION WORK & GLASS works
SPIRAL HANDRAIL WORKS & TRUSS works
ALUMINIUM KITCHENS INTERIORS - Call 9400490326 now
Prices from 900/ Sqft onwards...
ALUMINIUM INTERIOR ഗുണങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാം ?
--------------------------------------
1. ചിതൽ ഇല്ല ( NO Termites)
2. വെള്ളം പ്രശ്നമില്ല ( No Water issues)
3. വാഷ് ചെയ്യാം ( Washable kitchen)
4. തുരുമ്പു പിടിക്കില്ല ( NO RUST issues)
5. എല്ലാം നിറത്തിലും കിട്ടും ( Colours available)
6. മരത്തിന്റെ നിറത്തിലും കിട്ടും ( Wood finish)
7. വളരെ വില കുറവ് ( LOW COST)
8. പെട്ടെന്ന് ജോലി കഴിയും ( Quick installation)
9. ഗൾഫ് സ്റ്റൈൽ കിച്ചൻ ( Gulf style kitchens)
10. കുറഞ്ഞ മെയ്ന്റനൻസ് ( NO Maintanance
11. സ്റ്റീൽ കിച്ചിന്റെ പകരം ഉപയോഗിക്കാം (Alternative for Steel kitchens)
___________________________________________
നിങ്കളുടെ കൂട്ടുകാർക്കും ഷെയർ ചെയ്യുക.... അവർക്കു ഉപകാരപ്പെടും....വിളിക്കു - 9400490326
https://bangaloreinterio.wixsite.com/aluminiumkitchen
- Services
- MODULAR KITCHENS
- HOME INTERIORS
- ALUMINIUM KITCHENS & INTERIORS
- All kind of wood works in kerala and BANGALORE
- thrissur modular kitchen
- aluminium kitchen
- modular kitchen bangalore
- Service areas
- KERALA & BANGALORE and THRISSUR
- Address
-
Offices in Bangalore , THRISSUR
BANGALORE Bengaluru, Ka
India
+91-9400490326 veneziakitchens.wix.com/venezia
LOW COST - PLY WOOD MODULAR KITCHEN, FULLY 100% ALUMINIUM KITCHEN, Wardrobes Available - Contact 9400490326
- GLASS PARTITION, GLASS Enclosures, SHOWER Partition works- Call 9400490326
NO Termites issues - Water Resistant - WOOD finish - LOW COST Just Call for details... 9400490326
---------------------------Services Available :-
LOW COST Aluminium KITCHENS
Glass works
Shower partitions works
Shower enclosures
Aluminium fabrication balcony covering works
Aluminium kitchens
Aluminium cupboards
PLY - MDF- Particle Board - Modular kitchen works
Shop interiors works
( NO TERMITES - Water resistant - Wooden Finish Replacement for steel kitchens)
ALUMINIUM KITCHENS INTERIORS - Call 9400490326 now
COMPLETED PROJECTS:-
https://aluminium-kitchen.ueniweb.com/