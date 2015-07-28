Divine Interior Design offers a comprehensive interior design service to residential and commercial clients. We favor working on whole projects, such as new construction or renovation/remodels, as this ensures the total vision and architectural integrity of the project is advanced as per our communications and completed according to plans. However we recognize that not every client’s budget allows the totality of a project to be completed in one phase, and to that end we are able to offer flexible work/design phases to accommodate different budgets and time frames