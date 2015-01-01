Your browser is out-of-date.

RUST the design studio
Interior Architects in Rajkot
Reviews (7)
    • Rotolam Laminates display centre, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office
    Rotolam Laminates display centre, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office
    Rotolam Laminates display centre, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office
    +6
    Rotolam Laminates display centre
    Office for Rust the Design Studio, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office Metal
    Office for Rust the Design Studio, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office Wood
    Office for Rust the Design Studio, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Rustic style study/office Solid Wood
    +10
    Office for Rust the Design Studio
    Office for Shree Mahavir Industries at Jamnagar, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern study/office Aluminium/Zinc
    Office for Shree Mahavir Industries at Jamnagar, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern study/office Aluminium/Zinc White
    Office for Shree Mahavir Industries at Jamnagar, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern study/office Glass White
    +10
    Office for Shree Mahavir Industries at Jamnagar
    Hotel The Grand Daksh, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Hotel The Grand Daksh, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Hotel The Grand Daksh, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +10
    Hotel The Grand Daksh
    Weekend Villa Interior, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern dining room Wood Brown
    Weekend Villa Interior, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern living room Wood Brown
    Weekend Villa Interior, RUST the design studio RUST the design studio Modern living room Wood Brown
    +10
    Weekend Villa Interior

    we are providing interior and architecture consultancy service for residential, commercial (Offices and Retails), institutional and industrial projects.

    Services
    interior and architectural consultancy
    Service areas
    • Residencial
    • Commercial
    • institutional
    • Industrial
    • rajkot
    Company awards
    • we won commendation at national level for iiid Design Excellence award 2016 by anchor in small commercial space category.
    • we won platinum A-category award for Exhibition stall designing for Granicer tiles at Ace-tech exhibition, Bangalore in 2015
    Address
    604, Rivera Wave, Near Hotel Pradhyuman Lords, Kalavad Road,
    360005 Rajkot
    India
    +91-9428788508

    Reviews

    Renish Bhadja
    Mind blowing designs
    5 months ago
    ojas patel
    Great designs with customer friendly approach
    7 months ago
    TRUE gamers
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
