STOA | Studio of Architecture
Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Residence in Udaipur
    Residence in Udaipur
    Advocate Office, Wakad, Pune
    Apartment Interior Design, Wakad, Pune
    Residence in Udaipur
    Bungalow in Udaipur

    STOA, a contemporary Architecture + Interior design studio, was founded by a duo of like-minded architects who are guided by philosophies of utilitarian design combined with a strong aesthetic statement.

    The studio approaches each of its projects as a unique challenge and strives to devise strategies for appropriate response to context and aspirations of the final users. The studio practices a simplistic architectural vocabulary with emphasis on efficient planning of spaces along with strategic use of form and materials. 

    Services
    • Architectural and Interior Design
    • Restaurant Design
    • Office Design
    • Bungalow Design
    • Residential Architecture
    • Residence Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    410 City Point, Boat Club Road
    411001 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9999913771 www.stoadesign.in
      Add SEO element