STOA, a contemporary Architecture + Interior design studio, was founded by a duo of like-minded architects who are guided by philosophies of utilitarian design combined with a strong aesthetic statement.
The studio approaches each of its projects as a unique challenge and strives to devise strategies for appropriate response to context and aspirations of the final users. The studio practices a simplistic architectural vocabulary with emphasis on efficient planning of spaces along with strategic use of form and materials.
- Services
- Architectural and Interior Design
- Restaurant Design
- Office Design
- Bungalow Design
- Residential Architecture
- Residence Interior Design
- Service areas
- Pune
- Pune, Maharashtra, India
- Address
-
410 City Point, Boat Club Road
411001 Pune, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-9999913771 www.stoadesign.in