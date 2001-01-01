Your browser is out-of-date.

Allied Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Reviews (5)
    Allied Studio is one of the fastest growing Interior Designing firm in India led by Er Ajay Khanna, established in 2001. The firm has worked on a diverse range of projects including individual houses, retail stores, offices, institutional projects across the country. We believe that any exercise of design should derive from a deep analysis of the context and program of the project. It is an appropriate response to its particular Reality that gives each project a unique sense of identity.

    • residential interior designing
    • commercial interior designing
    • landscape designing
    • exterior elevation
    Noida and Greater Noida
    D-311, Sector-108,
    201304 Noida
    India
    +91-8510056231 alliedstudio.in

    saurabh shukla
    one of best interior designer in Noida and NCR
    almost 5 years ago
    Vivek Gautam
    Can't explain in d words doing d work style of allied studio Teams. personly Mr ajay khanna behavior wid his Clints
    almost 5 years ago
    foodeee bande
    Great people good work
    over 3 years ago
