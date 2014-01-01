Your browser is out-of-date.

GREENcanopy innovations
Architects in Thrissur, Kerala
    HOUSE OF SEASONS
    ELITE - La Pristine
    ANIL KUMAR RESIDENCE
    NOBLE RESIDENCE

    GREENcanopy innovations is a Kerala based multidisciplinary architect's firm focused on art, architecture, interior and research. It forms an innovative platform for architects, artists and other enthusiasts through its community level work mode.Formed in 2014 as student community platform , GREENcanopy innovations has a deep architecture backbone in terms of its founding heads.

    Services
    Architecture design, Landscape design, and Interior design
    Service areas
    • Kerala
    • Thrissur
    • Pan india
    • Thrissur, Kerala
    Address
    9/68G, IIND FLOOR, MM COMPLEX , THRISSUR
    680010 Thrissur, Kerala
    India
    +91-9645704444
